Gifted fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Warren County Public School System have the opportunity to participate in a program that offers them hands-on experience in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Serving WCPS for 14 years, 212° Academy, which takes its name from the temperature at which water boils, is an all-day program that takes place throughout the school year, using the STEAM curriculum. Classes meet at the Warren County Academic-Aquatic Center on Lovers Lane.
The academy is led by Stephanie Beason, who is in her seventh year with the academy, and Nicole Hardcastle, who has been with the academy for two years.
“We are a two-man outfit over here,” Beason said. “Kids from 15 Warren County schools come to us. We teach several classes throughout the day, sometimes co-teaching and sometimes teaching separate classes.”
Currently, there are 165 gifted and talented students enrolled in the program, with 33 to 35 kids at the academy each day. The students attend one day a week.
Academy students travel by bus from their home school to the academy, returning to their school at the end of the day.
“It’s really a hidden gem in the Warren County Public School System,” Beason said.
She said the academy got its start from Western Kentucky University with a Jacob Javits grant and operated as GEMS Academy for the first five years during the life of the grant.
“After the grant lapsed, Warren County Public Schools wanted to fully fund this STEAM program and have fully funded it since then,” she said.
Beason said that academy students can choose from a variety of around 30 special interest classes, including crime scene investigation, 3-D printing, rocketry and the popular Rube Goldberg class. The special interest labs are offered in the afternoon.
“There are also STEAM challenges every week that vary in content,” she said.
“They are now in the final week of the Ferris wheel challenge. They learned the history of the Ferris wheel and how it was engineered, evaluated Ferris wheel designs and designed and finished building this week.”
Technology STEAM challenges are also offered, such as coding a small hand-held robot known as a sphero robot.
“We teach them how to maneuver the robot through different mazes and how to program the robots,” she said.
A recent tessellation challenge allowed students to explore the art and mathematics side of STEAM by learning about the mathematical art of repeating patterns.
The students are taught about the three different types of tessellations and they choose the types they want to create.
Each week, students also take part in common content time known as the Genius Hour Project.
“We guide the students through a process of figuring out something they are passionate about, so it’s pretty wide open and broad,” Beason said.
“We really coach them through the process.”
The students will develop inquiry-based questions, with Beason and Hardcastle connecting them with community partners and different entrepreneurs, doctors and professors “so they are doing interviews and surveys so they can learn more about their topic of choice.”
“I always say the 212 Academy is teaching and learning the way it’s supposed to be,” Beason said.
“We teach to the students’ needs and interests. And because of that, the engagement the students have is truly authentic. It’s an exciting place to teach for sure.”
Applications for the 2023-24 school year opened March 6, with applications due to the students’ home schools on March 31.