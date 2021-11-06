A Bowling Green man under federal indictment on charges of taking part in a massive meth-trafficking conspiracy is looking at additional charges after being arrested again on suspicion of drug trafficking.
Nathan L. Jackson, 49, was arrested Oct. 24 by the Bowling Green Police Department following a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of two loaded handguns and bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to federal court records.
In a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Jackson waived his right to a detention hearing and to a preliminary hearing, allowing the case to go forward to a federal grand jury.
According to an affidavit in a federal criminal complaint sworn by Special Agent Kevin Cruce of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a Lexus SUV driven by Jackson was stopped Oct. 24 by a BGPD officer for not having registration plates.
The SUV was observed leaving Regency Park Apartments on Thoroughbred Drive and the traffic stop took place near Campbell Lane and Smallhouse Road.
Jackson was continually opening the door as the officer approached the vehicle, and Jackson was detained because it appeared he would attempt to flee, the affidavit said.
Jackson denied consent to search the vehicle and a narcotics K9 brought to the scene failed to alert to the presence of drugs, but police determined the SUV had been stolen, court records show.
"Jackson stated he just started operating the vehicle about two weeks ago and did not know it was stolen," Cruce said in the affidavit.
Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who gave consent to search it.
The search resulted in the discovery in the center console of a digital scale and an empty magnetic box, identified in the affidavit as a common tool used to hide narcotics and other illegal items by placing it on the underside of a vehicle.
Law enforcement removed the radio cover and discovered the two firearms and a package containing 12 small bags totaling about 85 grams of suspected meth, the affidavit said.
The criminal complaint charges Jackson with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Jackson is one of eight people charged in a separate case with conspiring to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
That case involves the seizure by police of about 40 pounds of crystal meth in Texas that was allegedly on its way to Bowling Green to be sold.
The indictment accuses Jackson and seven other people of conspiring to possess at least 500 grams of meth with the intent to sell it, but court documents do not provide further details into Jackson's alleged role.
Jackson has pleaded not guilty in that case, which has been set for a trial March 15 in U.S. District Court.
Three men have pleaded guilty in that case and have been sentenced.