A Bowling Green attorney accused of assaulting a man in Simpson County has been sued by that man.
Travis Lock is named as the defendant in a lawsuit filed Monday in Simpson Circuit Court by Troy and Connie Tims that accuses the attorney of assaulting Troy Tims without warning or provocation.
The lawsuit stems from a Nov. 19 incident in which Troy Tims went to examine a gunshot and car horn he heard in the vicinity of land owned by Leon Alexander, who had given permission to Tims on previous occasions to hunt on the land.
According to the lawsuit, the Timses contacted the Alexander family by phone and traveled to the property to make sure no one was injured, arriving to find a white Ford pickup truck with its headlights off.
John Alexander, Leon's son, requested that the Timses, who are represented by attorney Alan Simpson, find out who was in the truck, and Troy Tims exited the passenger side on North Harris Road to ask who was there and whether they had permission to be there.
The person in the truck, identified as Lock, gave his name, said he was an attorney and he was on his own land, before swearing at the Timses, according to the lawsuit.
Lock then opened his truck door forcefully, causing the mirror to strike Troy Tims and cause him to lose his balance, the lawsuit alleges.
"(Lock) exited his vehicle and became more enraged, and proceeded to physically attack and assault (Tims) without warning or provocation," the lawsuit stated. "The force of the assault caused the plaintiff to fall to the ground and the defendant repeatedly struck him violently while stating 'I am a lawyer and I do what I want to.' "
Troy Tims was treated at The Medical Center at Franklin for injuries that included abrasions to both knees, the left shoulder and right hand, cuts to his left ear and left eye, contusions around the left eye and swelling on his left jaw and the left side of his neck, according to a criminal complaint sworn last year.
In a written statement provided Nov. 19 for the Simpson County Sheriff's Office, Troy Tims claimed that Lock was still yelling at him when he noticed his truck rolling into a ditch.
"God protected me and my wife because the truck could have rolled over me or it could have rolled into a pond on the other side of the road," Troy Tims said in the statement to the sheriff's office.
Simpson said that Troy Tims, 41, had suffered a stroke prior to the incident that left him with weakness on one side of his body and his condition has deteriorated in the past year.
"He was recently hospitalized at Vanderbilt with additional medical problems to where he wasn't sure he was going to live," Simpson said Tuesday. "We believe all these new developments are directly related to him being assaulted."
Lock was cited last year on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, which he is contesting in Simpson District Court.
He disputes the characterization of events provided by Troy Tims, claiming that the couple made "numerous false statements" in the criminal complaint to the sheriff's office and in the lawsuit filed Monday.
"This lawsuit is a complete sham that is being orchestrated by a couple hoping to make an easy payday," Lock said in an email. "In November 2018, the Tims couple stalked me while I was tending to fences on my own private property in Simpson County. They used their automobile to block me on the roadway. Mr. Tims then approached my automobile, aggressively accosted me and attempted to enter my vehicle while I remained seated inside."
"Mr. Tims then assaulted me by pushing the door into me forcefully as I tried to exit the vehicle. I defended myself as allowed by Kentucky law, which grants me immunity from criminal prosecution and civil liability ... this sham will be defended vigorously and the truth will soon be revealed."
The criminal case is being prosecuted by Muhlenberg County Attorney Ryan Rice, who was appointed as a special prosecutor.
Special Judge Gabe Pendleton is overseeing the criminal case, in which Lock is represented by attorney Jason Hays.
A motion filed by Hays to dismiss the criminal case is set to be heard Nov. 26.
Hays argues that Lock was tending to cows on his own property on the day of the incident and that he is immune from prosecution because he acted reasonably under the circumstances after Tims got close enough to Lock's truck to be struck by a mirror.
"(Tims) cared enough to leave his house, drive down the road and confront Mr. Lock under the cover of darkness," Hays said in his motion, filed in July. "Why would Troy Tims exit his vehicle and approach a strange car, at night, if he wasn't looking for a confrontation. ... If there is a right to stand your ground in Kentucky, it is in this situation."
In addition to an unspecified claim for damages, the Timses request an injunction or temporary restraining order against Lock barring him from contact with the couple.
A motion filed by Simpson claims that the Timses believe Lock has "purposely drove by their property to harass and/or intimidate them without good cause."
"Travis was not on his property when the assault took place, he was in the middle of a public road and we stand by every word that's in that complaint," Simpson said. "This was an absolute, unprovoked attack."
