The sweet sound of blues will return to Russellville’s historic Black Bottom district next month.
The Black Bottom Acoustic Blues and Field Holler Festival, running from Aug. 4-5 across SEEK Museum Row, is an attempt not only to entertain but to connect the region and its people to a genre of music integral to its history.
Panels, demonstrations, an instrument workshop and plenty of live music are all on the docket, including performances by Michael Gough & Jonas Cowan, Mark “Big Poppa” Stampley & Margie Marshall, A Different Sound and Alvin Youngblood Hart.
Local folklorist and African American traditional music historian Lamont “Jack” Pearley said he had always wanted to throw a festival to highlight acoustic blues, traditionally performed with non-electric instruments such as guitars, harmonicas and fiddles.
Pearley said it’s a sound that sometimes gets overlooked as a novelty.
“The big act is on the main stage. Acoustic blues, they’re somewhere in the back where you need a map to find,” Pearley said. “I wanted to highlight just acoustic music. Nothing really is doing that.”
He said he also wanted to re-establish the tie between African American artists and acoustic instruments, a link that is sometimes forgotten by the public.
“I would like this to be a reconnection – to the audience, to the community and to acoustic instruments, particularly to the blues and those it comes from,” Pearley said.
The blues event, sponsored by the SEEK Museum, will mark a return of sorts for the city.
Russellville Blues, a series of summertime concerts held in the backyard of the museum dedicated to local celebrity and singer Mary Ann Fisher, was launched in 2008.
Those gatherings came to a stop because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pearley said he got in contact with Michael Morrow, director of the SEEK Museum, and Michael Gough, a founding member of both the Kentucky Blues Society and the Russellville Blues Society, to form a plan to bring the music back.
“... Everything fell into place,” Pearley said. “As someone who is serious about the connection of traditional music and the roots of these traditions to its people and its folk group, I’m hoping if people of the community do not have interest, it’ll rekindle an interest.”
Morrow said the festival will differ a bit from Russellville Blues because “we never took the time to explain to people where blues came from.”
“After the Civil War, African American communities developed in this area. One aspect of that is you had a lot of people who come out and play blues on guitars,” Morrow said.
He said the 1920s saw artists like Cab Calloway and Jelly Roll Morton make stops in the Black Bottom to play the K.P. Hall, which will host some of the festival’s activities.
The timing was right, too – 2023 marks the centennial of when blues guitarist Sylvester Weaver’s “Guitar Rag” instrumental was released, regarded as the first country blues recording.
As such, the festival is put on in Weaver’s honor.
“It’s more than just celebrating that record and Sylvester Weaver,” Pearley said. “It’s making sure that people notice acoustic musicians and maybe pick one up for themselves.”
The “field holler” part of the festival title refers to a type of call-and-response performed by slaves. The best singer of the group would improvise a line and the rest would sing back, usually describing the kind of labor being done.
Pearley said these kinds of songs carried over from the fields to become foundational to the blues.
“Without field hollers you have no blues singing,” Pearley said. “That’s where the singing comes from. The call-and-response just becomes the singer’s call-and-response with his guitar.”
The festival takes place the same week as Aug. 8, a traditional date of celebration for African Americans in Western Kentucky that draws large crowds to the region.
Its origins vary, with some accounts saying that it marks the date when Tennessee military governor Andrew Johnson freed his slaves. Another explanation is that Aug. 8, 1863, was when news of the Emancipation Proclamation first reached the area.
“It’s significant to bring that history to the music so that people can understand that connection,” Pearley said.
Pearley said failing to highlight acoustic blues is a disservice to other types of sound that evolved from just a person’s voice and their guitar.
“There’s non-African Americans who play blues who may not know this,” he said. “There’s people who play other music that may not realize the music they play or listen to gets its roots from blues.”
Pearley said the weekend will be a chance to “get the story in a proper context.”