Republican Kentucky Secretary of State candidate Michael Adams is running a hard-hitting campaign just weeks before the general election, but he’s directing his vitriol not at Democratic opponent Heather French Henry but at the current secretary of state.
Referencing Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes and her alleged misuse of the state’s voter registration file and her father’s conviction for funneling illegal corporate contributions to her unsuccessful 2014 U.S. Senate campaign, Adams said: “The most important thing, I think, the next secretary of state can do is clean up the corruption in this office.”
Adams, a Paducah native and attorney who has experience on the Kentucky State Board of Elections, clearly believes he is the right person to clean up after Grimes, who is in her second term as secretary of state and cannot seek reelection.
“This office is on fire,” Adams said Tuesday during an interview in Bowling Green. “Who’s the fireman who’s going to put these fires out?”
Adams is portraying himself as the only candidate with election experience while running on a platform of requiring photo identification to vote and cleaning up the state’s voter rolls. He calls the current system in which photo ID is optional “a big loophole in our voter laws.”
Adams, a Harvard Law School graduate who has worked for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher, said not requiring a photo ID while having voter rolls that need purging is “a perfect storm for election fraud.”
He said the Board of Elections has estimated there are as many as 200,000 people on Kentucky’s voter rolls who no longer live in the state.
“They have died or moved to another state,” Adams said. “Kentucky has a history of election fraud, so we need to strengthen our laws and clean up our voter rolls.”
Adams contrasts his stance on election security with that of Henry, whose campaign website says: “I will work with county clerks to make voting easier. ...
“Henry wants to move to automatic voter registration and voting at home,” he said. “I think that’s a terrible idea.”
Although he disagrees with her ideas, Adams admits that Henry – a former Miss America who has a long history of working to improve the welfare of military veterans – is a formidable opponent.
“I’ve met probably 20,000 people during my campaign, and I haven’t met a single one who doesn’t like Heather French Henry,” Adams said. “And that includes me. But the question is: Who is the right person for this job?”
Adams said Henry, who has served as commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, is “not prepared for this office.”
“Do the voters want more of the same in this office,” Adams asked, “or do they want someone who can come in with a fresh start, terminate the Grimes staff and restore confidence in this office?”
But Adams must first win an election that he said is “very tight.” He believes being from far western Kentucky will help him in November.
“People from western Kentucky are hungry to have someone from that area in state office,” he said. “I think being from Paducah will help me get over the top.”
Not taking that victory for granted, Adams has a busy schedule of stops like Tuesday’s in an effort to raise his statewide profile.
“My opponent has high name recognition,” he said. “She’s a professional celebrity. The challenge for me is to get my name recognition up. I think my message is better than hers.
“Her platform is personality, mine is policy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.