Like Warren County itself, the Kentucky Transpark industrial park has been on a steep growth curve since its opening in 1998.
That curve is getting steeper, as action taken last week by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County demonstrates.
In a pair of 10-0 votes, the planning commission approved the requests of the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority for a Future Land Use Map amendment and a zoning change that will effectively add nearly 300 acres to the industrial park.
The commissioners voted to rezone 296.41 acres along Mizpah Road and Fred Madison Road from agriculture to heavy industrial. That action awaits final approval from the Bowling Green City Commission.
Located adjacent to and east of the transpark, the land owned by the ITA will allow for expansion of an industrial park that started with 680 acres and is now more than 1,100 acres.
Explaining to the planning commission in an online meeting that the transpark is “nearly full,” Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Meredith Rozanski said this additional land “will give us an opportunity to continue to grow.”
Rozanski said the transpark is now home to 18 companies employing nearly 2,600 people. That doesn’t include public-sector employers like the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
This addition to the transpark will allow it to continue to fuel the growth of Bowling Green and Warren County, Rozanski said.
U.S. Census Bureau statistics show Warren County has grown from a population of 114,325 in 2010 to an estimated 135,800 today.
“We want to continue the success and growth of the transpark,” she said.
The need for more land has only been heightened this year as Dollar General, Crown Cork & Seal and Nova Steel have all announced plans to locate plants in the industrial park.
Planning for this expansion, the ITA in September was able to receive a $500,000 grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to build a 2,100-foot Prosperity Lane as an extension of the existing Prosperity Drive. The road will serve the additional 296 acres, chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch said.
Bunch said he and the chamber’s economic development team haven’t been waiting on the road or the rezoning to begin trying to entice more employers to the site.
“We’ve already been actively marketing that property,” Bunch said. “We have a couple of active prospects on it.”
In addition to extending utilities and a road to the new acreage that is currently farmland, Bunch said the ITA could make some other improvements.
“We just sold our speculative building (to Canada-based Nova Steel),” he said. “We may look at building another.”
Bunch said another possibility is preparing some of the acreage with a large building pad of 200,000 or so square feet to provide a “build-ready” site for industrial prospects.
“That size (building pad) would give us something that’s not available now,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.