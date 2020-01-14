Prosecutors have provided more evidence in a murder case stemming from a deadly crash on Interstate 65.
Cassandra Garrison, 31, of St. Louis, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in her case.
She is charged with murder in the death of Amy Eakles, 41, of Alvaton.
Eakles’ 2003 Ford Mustang was hit head-on Dec. 2, 2018, by a 2015 Dodge Journey traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-65.
In court Monday, Garrison’s court-appointed attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said she was provided with “quite a bit” of evidence last week by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and made copies for Garrison, who is in Warren County Regional Jail.
“I’m asking to reset the pretrial conference ... to give me the opportunity to review the discovery with my client and decide what course of action we’re going to take,” Werkman said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said all evidence collected in the case to this point has been provided to the defense for review, including information from event data recorders, the so-called “black boxes,” taken from each vehicle involved in the crash.
The jury trial remains set for April 21.
The crash was investigated by Kentucky State Police, which had been initially called to the scene after receiving a report about a pedestrian on southbound I-65 at the 23-mile marker.
According to a criminal complaint sworn by KSP Trooper Jonathan Johnson, he learned on the way to the site of a collision with injuries and eventually made contact at the scene with Jackalynn Brown, who was lying on the shoulder of the road.
Brown said she had been the passenger in the Dodge Journey driven by Garrison.
“Brown advised that Garrison had been drinking whiskey that day and had been suicidal and talking about running in front of a semi and letting it run her over,” Johnson said in the complaint. “Brown also advised that Garrison had smoked methamphetamine the day prior.”
As Garrison traveled in the left lane, Brown told her to let her out of the vehicle. Brown jumped out of the vehicle when it slowed and ran to the right shoulder of southbound I-65, records said.
Garrison then made a U-turn and was traveling north in the southbound center lane when the crash occurred, Johnson said.
Garrison told police she was not performing a U-turn but was instead attempting to move her vehicle to the shoulder, according to court records.
