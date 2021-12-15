A man who suffered a heart attack while cleaning up debris in the aftermath of the weekend storm that ravaged the area is the 16th storm-related fatality to be recorded in Warren County.
Terry Martin Jayne, 67, of Russellville, died Saturday at The Medical Center at Bowling Green from cardiac arrest, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Jayne was the founder and owner of Oak ‘n Ivy Flowers and Gifts, a Russellville floral business, according to an obituary.
“Terry was always so grateful and appreciative of all of his customers and continued support from the community throughout his years of owning Oak ‘n Ivy,” the business said in a post on its Facebook page. “Please be in prayer for his family and friends as they grieve the loss of such a kind hearted and giving person.”
Cleanup efforts and restoration of infrastructure continue in the city, but there are signs of progress ahead of a weather system that could bring significant rainfall leading into the weekend.
The city announced Tuesday night that Russellville Road, the main road to access the heavily hit Creekwood neighborhood, the site of the majority of fatalities, was reopened to through traffic.
Within an hour of that announcement, the city announced that Covington Street between Broadway Avenue and Hampton Drive, another area that sustained heavy damage, had also reopened.
Utility providers also continued work at restoring power.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities said Wednesday that about 1,500 meters remained to be restored, and work continued to be done along Russellville and Nashville roads, as well as the Briarwood, Crestmoor and Indian Hills neighborhoods, and Creason, Magnolia and Wakefield streets.
Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. said Wednesday afternoon that only 80 members were left without power.
City and county authorities took to social media Wednesday to warn people about potential scammers looking to exploit storm survivors.
BGMU cautioned people against giving personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to represent the utility company, reminding customers that it doesn’t take payments over the phone and they were not resuming disconnects for unpaid bills until Jan. 3.
When it comes time to pay for home repairs, Warren County government and other agencies made posts on social media reminding everyone to rely only on contractors who have been licensed by the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractor’s Licensing Board.
