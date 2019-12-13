Planning for growth, the World of Truth Church that has been meeting in the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Community Room each Sunday will soon have a home of its own.
The Warren County Board of Adjustments on Thursday approved the church's application for a conditional use permit to operate a religious institution, meaning World of Truth can move forward with plans to move into a home at 6536 Russellville Road.
"We had the opportunity to buy this property in July," said Marvin Stratton, World of Truth's pastor. "We're looking for growth in the future, and this property has a lot of potential."
Once it meets sewer hookup and other requirements, the 20-member church will move into a 2,300-square-foot home on the 8.65-acre property that is zoned for agriculture. Stratton hopes that will be a temporary home and that the church will eventually build another structure on the property.
"We don't know at this point, but we would like to build another structure," he said. "Maybe in five years or so."
The board approved another conditional use permit that will bring into compliance a home at 1121 Brockley Way that has been operating as an Airbnb short-term rental property.
Derrick and Kim Potter bought the 1,020-square-foot house in June, renovated it and began operating it as an Airbnb in September. But, because of City-County Planning Commission of Warren County regulations regarding short-term rentals, the Potters had to get the permit.
"We've had rental property in town for about 30 years," Kim Potter said. "We bought this house and fixed it up, then we decided that instead of renting it we would do an Airbnb."
Kim Potter said the property at Brockley Way and Cemetery Lane will not be owner-occupied. She and her husband will rent the entire house for short-term stays. To meet the planning commission's short-term stay requirements, across-the-street neighbor Stacy Woosley will act as key holder for the property.
"Since listing their property as an Airbnb there have been several different guests," Woosley said, "none of which have caused any problems."
The Potters also purchased the property at 1117 Brockley Way, but they haven't decided if they will convert that to a short-term rental as well.
Also approved at the meeting was a variance for property at 805 Edgewood St. that will allow for an addition to the home owned by John and Donna Johnson that will bring it to within 4.5 feet of the property line.
In one final item, the board approved a waiver for Damian and Sarah Zink that will allow them to build a pole barn in front of the residence at 1056 Old Greenhill Road.
