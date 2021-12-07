Adoption fees at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society are currently $25 or less for each animal, thanks to the shelter’s partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
The partnership is part of BISSELL’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” initiative. Through this program, the foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 230 shelters.
Until Dec. 12, cats and some other critters (such as bunnies and guinea pigs) can be adopted free of charge at the humane society while adoption fees for kittens, puppies and adult dogs will be $25 per pet.
Fees for dogs and cats normally range from $50 to $95.
Humane society adoption counselor Anne Marie Littrell said the shelter is currently full.
“We are super grateful for this,” Littrell said of the foundation’s program. “Every time that we do it, it’s super successful. Once the event is over, everyone is more at ease. Usually, our sickness season goes down after these events. We are able to do this thanks to BISSELL. We are forever thankful we are able to do this. It decreases the stress on us greatly.”
She said workers at the shelter recently set up additional cages outside to accommodate the increase in large dogs being admitted.
The longer the shelter stays full, she said, the more likely sickness is to spread between animals.
“Our hope is to get as many adult dogs out of here as possible,” Littrell said. “The more adoptions we have, the better. Animals are coming in from unknown places and homes where they were not vaccinated. Not having three or four dogs to a kennel decreases that risk. We have never had this many intakes during my time here.”
She theorized the COVID-19 pandemic could be one reason for record intake.
BISSELL is sponsoring all adoption fees at the shelter during the program. Thus far, BISSELL has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country.
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is the only shelter in southcentral Kentucky participating in the initiative.
Littrell advised anyone interested in adopting to visit the shelter in person and meet the animal before filling out an adoption application. Once the application is accepted, animals usually will be able to go home the same day.
“Coming out here is definitely the best option,” Littrell said of the process. “Every animal that is adopted from here is of course spayed and neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. They are also microchipped and have their flea, tick and heartworm medication.”
While closed on Wednesdays, the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
