An adult day care is in and an Airbnb short-term rental is out after Thursday's Warren County Board of Adjustments meeting.
Encore Adult Day Center, which is expanding from its location in Lexington, was approved for a conditional use permit to open a center at 102 Bookstore Way near Old Morgantown Road and the Western Kentucky University campus.
Applicant Evelyn Gomez, who will be the center's director, said it will have about 50 clients and a staff of 12. The center will operate in a 6,000-square-foot building that had been used as a baseball training facility by property owner Paul Isenberg.
Gomez said the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will operate four 10-passenger vans to provide transportation to and from the center.
"We will have nurses on staff to deal with anyone with dementia or a disability," Gomez said. "We'll have classes and excursions, so all our clients will be busy."
She said the Encore facility will cater to Medicaid patients and to foreign-born residents whose primary language isn't English.
"One thing that will set us apart is that all our attendants will be able to speak various languages," Gomez said.
She said the building is being renovated and should be open in "60 to 90 days."
Encore's application was approved in a 7-0 vote, the same tally for a vote to deny a conditional use permit application presented by Denise and John Mitchell of 603 Wakefield St.
The Mitchells had been operating an Airbnb short-term rental at that address for two years but were required to apply for the permit after the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County received a complaint.
Proximity to Potter Gray Elementary School was raised as a concern by three area residents who spoke against the permit application at Thursday's meeting.
"The elementary school across the street makes this an inappropriate site for a transient population," Nick Kanaly said. "We believe this will fundamentally alter the character of the neighborhood."
Denise Mitchell tried to allay such concerns, pointing out that she had been operating the residence as an owner-occupied Airbnb for two years without any problems.
"It doesn't create any more traffic," said Denise Mitchell, who pointed out that the residence would operate as a short-term rental only on weekends and would have no more than two guests per weekend.
Board of Adjustments Vice Chairman John Fitts made a motion to deny the permit application, and it passed unanimously.
