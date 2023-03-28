At least not on Monday morning at the Barren River Health Department’s Adult Day Center, where they were being used as biodegradable flower pots.
Several Adult Day Center clients are now growing their own garden, thanks to a small grant from the BRIGHT Coalition. Monday, several gathered outside to plant their first seeds.
“We’re making a mess here,” one says.
“It’s OK,” another responds.
After shoveling soil into ice cream cones and raised beds, the aspiring gardeners made holes in the soil to sprinkle seeds into. Colleen Brown said she decided to grow lavender, and she had never gardened before.
“I think I like it,” she said.
Debra Haire picked parsley to give to her sister. Johnny Nichols used to garden at his home, and was happy to get back to it.
“I planted a lot of different things,” he said.
Monday, the gardening focused on herbs, lettuce and spinach. On Wednesday, several of the gardeners will go to the Warren County Public Library to check out other seeds to grow peppers and tomatoes.
The mission of the Adult Day Center is to offer educational and fun activities to community adults, like pickleball and fishing, said Allison Cash, recreation therapist at the Adult Day Center. Most clients have some kind of social, mental or physical disability, she added.
“Even to come here is a big highlight of their day,” she said. “Doing activities helps them socially, mentally and physically.”
The goal of the gardening project is manifold. First, it’s a sensory activity for the center’s clients. Second, it teaches them how to raise food for themselves. Third, it guides them on how to create a more nutritious diet, focusing on healthy food over convenient food.
The BRIGHT grant provided two rolling raised gardens to be placed inside or outside and two raised containers. In two to three months, all the plants in those gardens will begin to bear fruit. Then, the health department will come to help teach the center’s clients how to make meals from their harvest.
In the meantime, the clients will be responsible for watering the plants and later, picking the vegetables.
“They’ll be responsible for it,” Cash said. “They feel like they succeed when they see something like that.”
