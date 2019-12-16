Nate Fielder arrived downtown on a recent Tuesday night in flip flops and a T-shirt, apparently unfazed by the 37-degree weather, for his biweekly exercise session at the SoKY Ice Rink.
The Bowling Green native secures hockey skates to his feet, pulls on some thick gloves and climbs over the rink wall and onto the freshly smooth ice to join a handful of other adult men for a pickup hockey match.
“I just like to get out and play, that’s what it’s all about,” Fielder said.
The Bowling Green adult hockey league meets Tuesday and Saturday nights late after the rink officially closes to the public. Hockey experience isn’t required, but most participants have some type of sports background. Typically, between five and 15 members, from ages 20 to 60, play on a given night.
It might be intimidating for the uninitiated. The men glide past one another in a looping dance, and, at times, appear to be skating quite quickly. Between the sound of blades, crisp, cold air and reflective white ice, all senses were activated and concentration-boosting.
But there wasn’t aggression – the men control their movements and have enough space that it seems unlikely they’ll bump one another, and the more experienced players accommodated the variety of skill levels.
Rick Grieve, 56, has been skating on ice for about 15 years. On that Tuesday night, he was slightly more cautious on the ice than the 30-something guys, but he maneuvered on the frozen surface with ease.
“I like to come out and get a workout in,” Grieve said.
Grieve, originally from Michigan, grew up in a culture where ice rinks were standard features. That’s a shared story for many of the players, some of whom hail from Canada and Pennsylvania.
“We miss ice,” Grieve said.
For Fielder, who also coaches children in the non-ice Warren County Inline Hockey League, an ice skating rink is home. He grew up pushing pucks in the driveway and shooting at trash cans. With the closest year-round rinks in Nashville and Owensboro, he felt unfulfilled as a kid.
As an adult, he moved across the country from New Mexico to South Carolina, and access to an ice skating rink has always been a prerequisite when deciding upon a new location.
Now that he’s back in Bowling Green, he’s grateful for the seasonal ice rink, which is now in its fourth year. But he’s also hoping for more, for himself and the community.
“I’d love to get a sheet of ice permanently,” Fielder said. “I would have loved to have this growing up.”
The hockey league is open to adults all genders 18 and above. It’s $50 for a season pass or $10 per session. The official practice times are Tuesdays from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from about 10 p.m. to midnight.
“It’s welcome to anyone that wants to come out,” Grieve said. “It’s not highly competitive.”
The league will host the third annual SoKY Santa Shootout to raise dollars for HOTEL INC through a series of casual matches. The event runs from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
Last year, the event raised nearly $1,000 for HOTEL INC. Encouraged that several teams have already committed, Fielder hopes to raise more this year.
– For more information and to inquire about participating, contact Fielder at 270-238-4898 or Nfielder98@gmail.com, or visit wcihl.com.
