Last week, Americans began to receive payments from the IRS as part of the coronavirus-related economic stimulus package.
The first wave of payments was distributed via direct deposit, with the next wave involving checks mailed to people who did not have a direct deposit option. As more people begin to receive payments, local investors said it is the perfect time to reevaluate your financial situation.
Edward Jones financial adviser Matt Idlett said many Americans find themselves in two categories because of the coronavirus: Those with a stable income and those who have been directly affected as one of the more than 22 million unemployed nationally.
Idlett said for those with a stable income, it is a great time to look at financial goals, such as paying down debt or putting away for retirement or children’s education.
“It’s a great opportunity to get that money invested for the long term,” Idlett said. “Obviously, prices in equities and the stock market are lower now, so making a plan for the long term is very beneficial – especially right now.”
Jason Ross of Service One Credit Union said the current financial situation has emphasized the need to create and maintain an emergency fund.
Ross said that, if possible, take the money from the stimulus check and put it into a savings plan to create an emergency fund for situations such as this. He advises to start off with a $1,000 emergency fund and work your way up to three months’ worth of living expenses in savings.
Ross added that this is a good time to cut out unnecessary or recurring expenses.
“When people are quarantined, streaming services are helpful,” Ross said. “If ... you have multiple streaming services, cut it down to one.”
For those who are considering taking funds from 401(k)s or retirement plans, both Ross and Idlett have a simple response: Don’t do it unless it is absolutely necessary.
“My advice would be to be patient, wait it out, and don’t make any decisions based on fear,” Ross said. “The market will bounce back. I think that was demonstrated in 2008-09 when it took a tumble. If you are not retiring in the next year, probably the best approach would be to wait it out. At best, you might want to look into diversifying your (position), but I certainly wouldn’t at this point in time do anything out of fear.”
Idlett agrees patience is the best course of action, noting stimulus checks are helpful to avoid dipping into IRAs, 401(k)s and children’s college funds.
“We do believe the majority of this is going to be short-term in nature,” Idlett said. “Our federal government has taken unprecedented steps to try to help as many working Americans as possible to get them from where they are now to the other side of this. ... If you can stick this out for the long term, this is where it is beneficial in not locking in those losses.”
Ross said there is no reason to be fearful of a bank collapse caused by the current economic conditions.
“All deposits are either FDIC insured for banks or (National Credit Union Association) if you’ve got your money in the credit unions,” Ross said. “The National Credit Union Association backs your deposits up to $250,000 per account type at each individual financial institution. The banks are solid. They are government backed. There is absolutely no reason to pull your money out of banks at this point in time – or any point in time.
If you are available to use your stimulus check to invest, Idlett said it is a rare opportunity.
“Many of us that have been (through) the 2000-01 stock market adjustment and the 2007, ’08, ’09 housing crisis, these are the opportunities that you can really impact yourself long term,” Idlett said. “We think it is these opportunities that, if you can put aside the fear for the next three, six, nine months, we believe the one-, three-, five-year time frame look especially appealing for people that can avoid the natural psychology of trying to make huge adjustments for the short term. It will allow them to make beneficial long-term returns by picking high quality investments and sticking with it for the long term.”
Idlett recommends sticking to high-quality investments that have a history of profitability.
“People tend to like to speculate on companies that may or may not be successful in the long term,” Idlett said. “We like to find companies that have long-term track records of profitability that will be here now and in the future.”
