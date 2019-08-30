Kentucky residents and environmental activists gathered Thursday at the Warren County Public Library's Bob Kirby Branch to discuss the nation’s largest government-owned public power company: the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The event served as the penultimate stop of a TVA area-wide, monthlong “Energy Democracy” tour, an effort steered by Appalachian Voices to form a consensus of the public’s power needs.
“We want to establish a democratic process because one is not provided to us,” said Jack Meyer of Appalachian Voices, an environmental advocacy group based in North Carolina.
On Thursday, the consensus seemed pretty clear: affordable bills, clean energy, ultimately all renewable energy, investment in formerly fossil-fuel dependent economies and greater transparency from TVA. Plus, they expressed the desire for the public to play a greater role in “public power.”
“We don’t get a say,” said Laura Harper Knight, a community organizer for Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, which helped organize the Bowling Green event.
During the event, attendees helped piece together a chart of TVA’s “influencers” by matching descriptions of functions with the various forces that run the utility. The public was at the bottom of the chart.
“Ratepayers don’t play a big role,” Meyer said. “Other people are making these decisions. If they want to raise rates, we’re stuck paying them.”
Andy Myers, the senior campaign coordinator for Working Films, a nonprofit that produces documentaries on climate change, energy extraction and economic inequality, set up a solar-powered projector to play a clip of the 1983 documentary “The Electric Valley.”
“It shows TVA propaganda and puts it side by side to people’s experiences,” Myers said.
The documentary includes a segment on the construction of the Paradise Fossil Plant in Muhlenberg County. Despite TVA’s claims that the plant's towering smoke stacks would not produce fly ash, nearby residents described finding it on their cars, on their laundry drying outside, in their homes and in their dishes.
While fossil fuel plants aren’t the pollution factories they once were, they still threaten human and environmental health. Ron Whitmore, of Alvaton, emphasized the “social costs” of fossil fuels during the seminar-style discussion, such as asthma in children, degraded soil in coal removal sites, wildlife habitat loss, gas pipeline explosions and cancer.
Black lung disease remains an epidemic amongst coal miners – with some estimating that the deadly disease affects one in five miners in the central Appalachian states – and Kentucky’s legislature last year passed a bill to further reduce a miner’s ability to receive medical attention for the disease.
“People are dying waiting for these benefits,” Knight said.
In 2018, fossil fuels comprised about 63.5 percent of the nation’s total electricity generation. About 19.3 percent of the nation’s power came from nuclear, and about 17 percent came from renewables. (By total energy consumption, however, 80 percent of the nation’s energy was fossil fuels in 2018 due to heavy petroleum use.)
In April, renewables actually surpassed coal for the first time, contributing 23 percent of total energy generation compared to coal’s 20 percent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
It speaks to the larger trend of the past decade or so. Since President Donald Trump took office, more than 50 coal-fired plants have shut down – and it’s increasingly the larger units that are being closed.
Later this year, the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona will be one of the highest carbon-polluting facilities to shut down. And by the end of next year, TVA will close the third of three units at the Paradise Fossil Plant, another major carbon emitter, in Muhlenberg County. TVA has also announced plans to close the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County, Tenn., by 2023.
Despite these closures, TVA’s current trajectory does not include a significant reduction in carbon pollution. Its current power supply is more than 50 percent carbon-free, thanks to nuclear and hydropower. But its 3 percent share of non-hydro renewables is projected to increase to 5 percent in the next decade, according to TVA figures.
Towards the end of the seminar-style gathering, the attendees described what they imagine as an ideal energy future, which seemed to boil down to 100 percent carbon-free power and independence from energy monopolies.
Tony Harkins, a WKU professor of history, suggested the federal government should incentivize clean energy and climate change research and development – which is especially important in aiding emerging economies like China and India deploy renewable energy as their shares of global emissions continue to steeply climb.
“We need to have a sustained conversation,” Harkins said, beyond simply a concern over high electricity bills. “None of this will happen until we have political leaders who believe science.”
