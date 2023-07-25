MORGANTOWN – Dale Griffin hopes 150,000 square feet won’t be enough to hold his growing aerospace production company.
Morgantown and Butler County officials on Tuesday joined Griffin, co-founder of Aerospace Composites Solutions, to celebrate the groundbreaking of his business’ upcoming facility located off of Interstate 165 that is expected to add 72 new jobs to the city's industrial park.
ACS, originally established in 2009 as Blackhawk Composites, designs and produces lightweight and durable modifications for aircraft with a focus on boosting their performance.
Griffin said the business completes supplemental type certificates, or STCs, for aircraft.
“Anytime you make a major modification to an airplane, you have to go through a kind of testing process,” he said. “It’s kind of like getting a patent.”
Griffin said the company makes “anything composite that goes on airplanes,” including things like radomes and winglets.
“It needs to be significant, and hopefully the end result is a long-term production contract, not just a one-off,” he said.
According to Griffin, the company’s home on 404 West Morrison St. was no longer meeting the needs of the growing enterprise.
“We bought that 13 years ago. It was an old sewing facility of some sort back in the '50s,” Griffin said. “It’s in the middle of a residential area and nobody knows what it is. We don’t have much signage and I’m sure there’s all kinds of rumors about what goes on, what we’re building right in the middle of a bunch of houses.”
Maintaining the right temperature and humidity levels are crucial to the company’s composite process. The older building was “just not built for that,” Griffin said.
“We probably spend a lot more money air conditioning it and dehumidifying it because of the way it’s built,” he said. “This building will be built for that.”
Griffin said he and ACS' other primary owner, Matt Shieman, also own the majority of Recoil Aerospace Inc., a sister company to ACS specializing in fire suppression systems and fuel tanks for military and commercial helicopters.
“So rather than worry about other people bringing us business, we’ll bring us business,” Griffin said. “Frankly, we probably wouldn’t be doing this without Recoil.”
Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps said the site of the future facility was owned by the city and kept “build ready” for several years, meaning that the property’s utilities were already in place.
Phelps said he’d gotten some heat for not selling the land, but said he was waiting for the right business to come knocking.
“It’s a bit of a fight because after you build it, a lot of people want to buy it to do their gas station or whatever,” Phelps said. “You've got to keep your eye on the prize. The prize is putting people to work.”
Phelps said he couldn’t recall the last time a facility with a similar footprint was built in Morgantown.
“This is one of the biggest we’ll have in this community, city and county,” he said.
Besides the ACS facility, Morgantown celebrated nearly $6 million in improvements to its Charles Black City Park in late May and has plans to build a new fire station in its industrial park.
He said the city is happily taking advantage of Bowling Green’s continued growth.
“If Bowling Green gets a new factory, that’s good for us,” he said. “Every time they create something, that’s our people going to work. And eventually you're going to get the spillover, which will create something here.”
Danny Daniel of construction company Scott, Murphy & Daniel said the ACS building should be completed some time in late 2024.
“We’re going to build a facility and have a company that people in the community can be proud of,” Griffin said.