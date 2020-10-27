Parents can sign up through their children’s schools and then purchase the gifts at one-tenth of the retail value.
Hope House Public Relations Manager Casey Rice said organizers expect more than 1,000 children to be gifted. With the goal being six gifts for every child, more than 6,000 gifts are needed.
“We have over 27 schools participating in the effort,” Rice said. “Altogether, over 500 families will assisted through this program.”
The Kentucky Grand Hotel at 635 College St. will serve as a downtown toy and gift drop-off location for the program until Nov. 21.
“Hope House initially reached out to us about being a donation location, and we saw it as a good opportunity to serve the community,” Kentucky Grand Hotel General Manager Zack Strathan said. “We are always trying to help the community, and we are happy to help with such a good cause.”
Strathan said this isn’t the first time the hotel has served the community.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the hotel did a care package program for elders in the area who did not have effective transportation or essential items at their disposal.
The collection box for Hope House will be placed on the front porch of the hotel for easy and safe drive-by donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hotel staff will retrieve items regularly.
Donated gifts must be new, be $10 or more in value and be unwrapped. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to buy gifts. Checks made should be made out to Hope House.
“Honestly, anything helps,” Strathan said. “There isn’t a particular kind of gift we are looking for. We just ask that the gift meets the requirements.”
The Kentucky Grand Hotel is asking other downtown businesses to join the endeavor.
“They were very excited and wanted to be involved when we initially talked about it,” Rice said of the hotel. “We were happy to have them as one of our several locations.”
The hotel is one of 20 drop-off locations in Bowling Green. Other locations include Hope House Ministries, Oakland Baptist Church, Living Hope Baptist Church, Greenwood High School and Stakz Frozen Yogurt.
To see a suggested toy and gift list, make a monetary donation, shop online registries and find information, go to www.hopehousebg.com/christmas. Hope House can also be reached at 270-904-1200.
Hope House will be taking donations until Dec. 4.
Rice said the program ususally gets a lower number of gifts for teenagers so donations for that age group are needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.