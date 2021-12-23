A leisurely trip of 420 feet, which took him more than a minute Thursday in his 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan, had to be among the most meaningful drives Hayward Minton has taken in his 99 years.
Minton, with his son Robert Minton riding shotgun, made the short trip as more than 30 friends, family and Warren County officials gathered to witness the ceremonial reopening of a bridge that, like Minton himself, is a fixture along Old Richardsville Road.
Built in the late 19th century, the single-lane Old Richardsville Road bridge had been closed to traffic since the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found “structural deficiencies” in March 2018.
Repairs to the bridge, complicated by its historic nature and delayed while state funding was procured, are finally completed, giving Minton the opportunity to be the first to try it out.
“I usually come across a little faster,” Minton quipped after meandering across the bridge that had been repaired by Lexington’s Intech Contracting and pronounced safe by KYTC inspectors. “I’ll go a little faster when I cross it again going home.”
Like his neighbors, Minton was glad to see the reopening of a bridge that he has been crossing for more than 70 years. The alternate route that comes out just past a bridge spanning Ky. 185 is problematic, he claimed.
“You take your life into your hands when you turn left off that road,” Minton said.
Others, like Warren County Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, echoed Minton’s concerns about safety while also pointing out that the bridge that is on the National Register of Historic Places has significance beyond its use as a convenient artery for those living in the area.
“There are a lot of memories associated with this old bridge,” Young said. “Everybody in this part of the county has been wanting to get it open again.”
The bridge does indeed evoke plenty of memories and has spawned its share of legends – some involving ghosts and paranormal pranks – that have brought curiosity-seekers to the structure spanning the Barren River.
Refurbished in the 1980s at the expense of Camping World founder David Garvin, whose Ironwood Farm was on Old Richardsville Road, the bridge held up until a routine inspection led to its closure more than three years ago.
Getting the county-maintained bridge reopened proved to be more complicated than your average bridge repair.
“The Transportation Cabinet gave us advice on how to get it repaired while maintaining the historic integrity of the bridge,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “There were other alternatives to get it back open, but they would’ve totally destroyed the historic character of the bridge.”
With the help of Glasgow’s American Engineers Inc. and Intech Contracting, the structure was buttressed without losing that character.
“It took longer than expected, but I’m glad it was done right,” Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said.
Moore pointed out one significant change: eight-foot-tall steel barriers at both entrances designed to ensure that large trucks don’t attempt to cross the bridge that has a 3-ton weight limit.
“The barriers should discourage large trucks from trying to cross the bridge,” Moore said. “I would hope that folks drive slowly across the bridge to help extend its life.”
A long life for the bridge is a goal shared by Old Richardsville Road residents like Patrick Reynolds, who was at Thursday’s ceremonial reopening.
“I grew up on Garvin Lane and as a kid rode my bicycle across that bridge,” Reynolds said. “It looks very similar to what it did back then. I hope the barriers will help keep the right kind of traffic crossing the bridge.”
Buchanon said steps will also be taken to prevent the type of vandalism that forced the county road department to twice clean up graffiti that was spray-painted on the bridge.
“We’re going to get some lighting on it, and we’re working on getting security cameras,” he said.
Even with those additions, Moore believes the county will stay within the budget for repairing the bridge.
The county received a $312,000 grant from KYTC, and Intech did the repair work under a $293,523 contract.