Though delayed a week, the annual Jaycees Christmas Parade brought cheer to downtown Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people gathered along College and State streets under cloudy skies to watch the nearly 100 parade entrants proceed down the parade route.
The parade and the Miracle on College Street Mile road race had been scheduled to occur Dec. 3, the same day groups of civil rights activists gathered outside the Warren County Justice Center and elsewhere to call for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman who touched off the infamous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955 and who now reportedly lives in Bowling Green.
The parade and race were canceled after local law enforcement officials were made aware of a credible threat of violence against protestors.
With the annual event pushed back a week, organizers coordinated with city officials to ensure that the parade could be safely held on a makeup date.
“This week has been full of making sure all the key players can be here, the grand marshal could be here, Santa could be here,” said parade chairman Mary-John Carmon. “It’s been a lot of maneuvering and fitting the puzzle pieces together on a different day.”
Weather forecasts called for rain on Saturday, but Carmon was thankful the precipitation held off until the afternoon.
Among the high school marching bands, volunteer fire departments and other traditional participants in the parade were some newer entrants, including the Golden Chorale senior adult choir organized by Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Children’s entertainment service Parties with a Princess had a float in the parade for the second year, though there was a question of whether enough actors would be able to take part in light of last week’s cancellation.
Parties with a Princess owner Emily Summar was able to enlist the help of friends from local theatre groups, and a widely shared social media post helped her fill out the roster of princesses for Saturday’s parade.
“We were able to get a really good group,” Summar said. “When you’re asking beautiful girls to dress up as princesses, everybody wants to do that.”
Dressed in a red Santa hat with elf ears, Lori Smith got into the spirit as she readied to watch the parade from a spot on State Street with her daughter, Essence Smith and granddaughter, Ava-Grace Smith.
“We need something like this amidst everything that’s been happening,” Lori Smith said.
Carmon emphasized the importance of the parade’s role as a community celebration, especially coming on the brink of the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that passed through the city.
“We’re grateful for those who have worked so hard on their floats and their entries and the fact that they held on with us a week and kept everything together,” Carmon said. “With it being the anniversary of the tornadoes we really hope this offers a little bit of healing and fun for our community.”