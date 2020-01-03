Before she was named Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2003 and, more recently, was appointed to the Kentucky Board of Education, longtime Warren County educator Patrice McCrary grew up wearing ill-fitting, hand-me-down clothing and was effectively the head of her household by age 15.
With her father often out of a job due to a medical condition that caused chronic bone breaks, and her mother also unable to work, her family often struggled to put food on the table. She recalls an entire year when her working-class Mississippi family couldn’t afford to put any meat on the table at all and instead relied on the family’s garden.
“I know that side. I know what it’s like to be that kid who does not have health care or dental care. I know what it’s like to sometimes be the adult in charge at your home at a tender, tender age,” McCrary told a group of regional superintendents at the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative last month. The room fell silent as she shared her story and how education became her “yellow brick road.”
Capping off a career of teaching that spanned more than 31 years, McCrary retired from Warren County Public Schools officially in June.
She most recently taught kindergarten at Cumberland Trace Elementary School, and although most would likely welcome a break from looking after a classroom of small children, McCrary hasn’t been idle in her retirement.
At the final meeting of the year of GRREC’s board of directors last month, McCrary made herself available to regional school district leaders by sharing her contact information and asking the superintendents what they’d like to see from a new education commissioner.
As a member of the state’s school board, McCrary will have a say in naming a permanent successor to Wayne Lewis after he resigned last month under pressure during the first meeting of the board that was reconstituted by new Gov. Andy Beshear.
In an interview, McCrary said the search for Lewis’ replacement will be both nationwide and prompt. She said that almost without fail, the feedback she’s gotten from educators on the ideal education commissioner centers on student needs. Teachers want a leader with experience who sees a student holistically – not just as a set of numbers, she said.
As commissioner of Kentucky’s Department of Education, Lewis drew criticism from public school teachers for being too closely aligned with charter schools.
In recent years, “teachers have not felt valued,” McCrary said.
“It’s time to step up,” she said.
When she introduced herself as a new state school board member to GRREC superintendents last month, McCrary highlighted the ties each member has to public education, ranging from early childhood education to postsecondary.
“Every single one of them wants what’s best for public education,” McCrary told the group.
According to The Courier Journal in Louisville, the newly appointed 11-member board boasts a range of public education experience, including at least five retired educators and a former president of the University of Kentucky.
The previous board, appointed under then-Gov. Matt Bevin, only had one member with an education background, instead drawing most of its membership from business owners and entrepreneurs.
Along with 311/2 years of teaching experience, McCrary has earned several awards during that time.
After being named Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2003, she represented the state through the USA Today All Teacher Team in 2007. The next year, she was inducted into the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, and in the year after that, joined the National Teacher Hall of Fame. In 2011, she was honored as the Kentucky Education Association’s Teacher of the Year and a global fellow.
Still, McCrary said all the accolades are secondary to paving the way for her students. She describes her teaching philosophy as “Every child can and will learn with joy.”
McCrary credits several public school educators for paving her own path. Foremost among those is a great aunt who taught in Memphis, Tenn., and counted Elvis Presley among her former students.
She remembers her relative, Alma Powell, as quick-witted, educated and passionate about her job. Growing up, she was someone to emulate and who taught her that a job could be more than just a way to make a living, McCrary said.
“When she talked about teaching, she had just a glow about her,” McCrary said.
McCrary’s fifth grade teacher, Sarah Donaldson, stands out as another luminary.
She remembers Donaldson as an educator that “found some of my gifts that I didn’t even realize.” She taught McCrary to love reading and cast her as the lead role in the class play to help McCrary shed her “wallflower” shell.
After McCrary was named Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2003, she called up her old teacher to thank her. McCrary learned from Donaldson’s tearful husband that she’d passed away just two weeks earlier. It was an episode that McCrary said highlighted how underappreciated teachers can be.
McCrary caught her big break when she was a junior in high school. One day, the school’s guidance counselor stepped in her classroom door and asked if anyone would like to work in the guidance office during their study hall. It was an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of applying for colleges, McCrary said.
“I filled out every form I could find – every scholarship form, every grant form, every way that I could do work study,” McCrary recalled during the GRREC meeting.
Her efforts won her admission to Blue Mountain College, a private liberal arts school not far from Tupelo, Miss., at the age of 17. In three short years, she graduated with a degree in education.
When she was sworn in to the state’s school board last month, McCrary told GRREC that she wore a pair of red shoes she called her “ruby red slippers.”
“I don’t even have to click my heels together, because I’m already home. I’m in the world of education,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.