Amid a painful pandemic, locals gathered for the VFW Post 1298’s 2020 Freedom Ride on Saturday, where vehicles of every kind were decked out in American flags for a parade around town to honor veterans.
“Everybody’s out here for something, whether it’s to represent a branch of the armed forces, their love for our military, veterans, our country,” said Sara Glover, who also reflected on a divisive presidential election.
“The country is super divided, and this is just one common ground we can all kind of come together on. It’s just a sense of pride that we can all share and just feel good about it, and the people that actually see us, they appreciate it, too,” said Glover, who attended the event as part of a large caravan of Jeeps. Glover also represented her nonprofit, Foxtrot Forward, which encourages veterans to get out and find therapy in nature.
Despite concerns about the spread of COVID-19 that prompted the cancellation of Bowling Green’s annual Veterans Day Parade this year, attendees weren’t letting that news dampen their spirits.
On the sunny autumn morning, dozens of vehicles from motorcycles to restored classic cars lined up for a caravan that circled around downtown Bowling Green delivering meals to local law enforcement.
Among the Freedom Ride participants were Jerry Wayne Cline and Pam Cline, who rolled up in a gleaming red and white ’64 GTO wagon that sported two American flags. Cline, who owns local business Jerry’s Muffler and Tire, builds his support of veterans into business, offering occasional discounts and free labor.
“We just need to give back,” Cline said. “If we didn’t have veterans, we wouldn’t have what we got today.”
Several local veteran-owned businesses were represented at the VFW post, including The Flip’N Axe, Creek Candy Lures and Mohawk Outdoors. The event also featured a silent auction and live music.
“All patriots and veterans are welcome today,” said VFW Post Commander Glenn Skaggs, adding “I told them if they had a skateboard and they could keep up they could come and ride.”
“We’re dropping some meals down at the EMS, down at the fire department and down at the correctional center. Just doing our little part to honor some other heroes,” he said.
The week leading up to Veterans Day can feel isolating for some, Skaggs said, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It can be a rough week for veterans. You start thinking about brothers and sisters you lost,” Skaggs said. “Humans crave interaction. So we knew this would be a good time for everybody to get together.”
Tim Van Meter, a VFW member, noted that the organization depends on events to raise money, which have been challenged by the pandemic.
“The unique thing about the VFW is that 100% of the money that we take in from an event like this goes to help veterans in this community,” he said. “It’s all about supporting veterans.”
