What happened in the days before Thursday's meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County proved to be more important than what took place during the three-hour session.
Compromises reached in meetings between residents of Stone Crest subdivision and the attorney for a development team headed by Mirsad Alic led to the commission's approval of a commercial and residential development bordering the subdivision along Russellville Road.
Alic and his partners had twice before brought a rezoning application for the property to the commission, withdrawing the plan Sept. 5 in the face of heavy opposition and then seeing the application rejected in a 7-1 vote Sept. 19.
It was a different story Thursday as the commission voted 7-1 to approve rezoning 83.41 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to single-family residential, multi-family residential, highway business and light industrial.
The rezoning awaits final approval from the Bowling Green City Commission, but Alic was ecstatic after Thursday's vote.
"This was a new experience for me," said Alic, who manages Bowling Green's Greenline Express trucking company. "But I like a challenge. I wanted to make the neighbors happy, and I think this plan did that.
"It (the development) will look good and be valuable to the neighborhood."
The development that won approval Thursday in a crowded Bowling Green City Commission chambers resembled the plan that was rejected in September but differed in some important ways.
Most important was the inclusion of a single-family residential component that wasn't included in September. The final compromise calls for that 12.1-acre single-family portion to have a maximum of 30 lots. That portion of the development will border Stone Crest and, along with the multi-family portion, will provide a buffer of sorts from the highway business and light industrial pieces.
"When we were here in September the neighbors had concerns about the light industrial portion encroaching on the subdivision," said Chris Davenport, the attorney representing Alic and his partners. "My clients went back to the drawing board to see what they could do to address the concerns.
"The biggest thing was including the single-family portion. We tried to buffer the existing subdivision from the industrial property."
Davenport said his clients were also committed to finding historic cemeteries on the property and preserving them.
The compromises were enough to satisfy most Stone Crest residents.
"We got together as a neighborhood and reached out to them," said Garry Chaffin, who spoke on behalf of his fellow Stone Crest residents. "Our goal was to be good neighbors.
"They didn't have a good plan the first time, and I think the commissioners saw that. This was definitely an improvement."
The development plan includes a 19.88-acre multi-family portion that will have up to 456 apartments, a 16.33-acre tract along Russellville Road to be zoned highway business and a 35.1-acre portion that will be light industrial.
Alic mentioned restaurants, gas stations and drug stores as possible tenants in the highway business portion. The planning commission staff report lists a trucking company as one of the planned uses for the light industrial portion.
Also winning approval Thursday was an application by Jimmy Darron Wheat of Wheat Land Development to rezone 20.16 acres at 360 Blue Level Road from agriculture and light industrial to single-family residential in order to develop the property with a maximum of 88 single-family and twinhome lots.
Attorney Mark Alcott, representing Wheat, said the residences would each have at least 1,200 square feet of living space and be geared toward meeting a demand for affordable housing in the local market.
"We're looking to build homes that sell for under $200,000," Alcott said. "We feel that this type of home is needed in this area."
That rezoning must go before Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
The planning commission also approved an application from Jackson V. White, Carl McPeak and Nola Williams to rezone a 1.14-acre tract at 5833 Scottsville Road from residential estate to highway business.
The owners intend to develop the property with a mix of commercial uses. It will serve as an extension of an adjacent 5.66-acre tract at 5851 Scottsville Road that was approved by the planning commission in September.
White’s plan for the property near Plano Road calls for developing the former Deweese Carpets property into a mixture of commercial uses. The plan calls for five buildings of about 11,925 square feet behind a 30,000-square-foot area reserved for a future commercial building that will front Scottsville Road.
“In that front area we’re trying to do a retail development and hoping to draw some restaurants on out Scottsville Road,” White said in September. “If you live out Scottsville Road, there aren’t any restaurants on that side of town. I think a lot of commercial things would work out there. That’s where all the rooftops are going."
