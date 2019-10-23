SCOTTSVILLE — Expressing her hope that the punishment would allow Gabriella "Gabbi" Doolin's family to attain some measure of closure, Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker sentenced Timothy Madden on Wednesday to life without parole, bringing to an end a criminal case that had rocked the Allen County community for nearly four years.
Crocker said in court that the sentencing hearing was a day for Gabbi, who was found dead Nov. 14, 2015, in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School, where her brother was playing in a youth league football game at the time.
Madden, 42, of Scottsville, was developed quickly as a suspect by Kentucky State Police, and he was arrested within a week of the homicide after DNA recovered from Gabbi's body matched a sample he provided to police.
Madden pleaded guilty in August to charges of murder and kidnapping while entering an Alford plea to charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. A defendant entering an Alford plea to a criminal charge denies wrongdoing, but acknowledges enough evidence exists to persuade a jury to convict.
"What I am hopeful for is that ultimately you will be able to move forward and that Gabriella's life will not be measured by her death, but by her life and the spirit she brought into this world," Crocker said near the end of the hearing, addressing Gabbi's family, who packed one side of the courtroom.
Prior to pleading guilty, Madden faced a trial in Hardin County in which the death penalty was a possible outcome, and Crocker acknowledged that a jury would have likely found Madden guilty of all counts and recommended the death penalty.
Madden did not speak at Wednesday's hearing, but supplied a written statement that was read by his lead defense attorney, Tom Griffiths of the Department of Public Advocacy.
"People here today that think that justice is being served, it's not, for the Doolins or myself, until I am released and the law arrests the right person," Griffiths said, reading from the statement.
Griffiths said afterward that the statement was a "difficult thing to read out loud."
Madden's sister, Pam Kinslow, said in brief testimony that she remains supportive of her brother.
Griffiths said that Madden's guilty plea was "the right thing to do for the victim's family and the community."
Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan said Gabbi's family has been "torn apart" by the case.
"They're glad of the result, they were wanting life without the possibility of parole and were wanting this matter to be concluded," Morgan said after the hearing.
Crocker was unsparing in her condemnation of Madden, saying there was no doubt of his guilt on all counts.
"For Mr. Madden to maintain his innocence is at best an act of cowardice and at worst indicative of a sociopathic pathology that is difficult to comprehend," Crocker said in court. "Not one time have I observed one ounce of remorse, not one time have I observed one ounce of fear ... he will be housed with other offenders who have committed similar heinous crimes - whether the Department of Corrections can keep him safe in that environment is ultimately to be seen, and I don't say that facetiously or jokingly."
Tensions boil over, courtroom cleared after father shouts at Madden
Amy Doolin, Gabbi's mother, read a victim impact statement in court that gave voice to the pain and loss the family has felt over the past four years.
Doolin said her daughter had a "bubbly personality" and was a "girly girl with a tomboy side" who enjoyed helping others and wanted to be a teacher.
"She had a sweet heart and made lots of friends," Doolin said.
Gabbi's death has had far-reaching effects for her surviving family, with Doolin saying that her older brother blamed himself for having a football game on the night of her death and her younger brother having recurring nightmares.
Amy Doolin's statement was interrupted when Gabbi's father, Brian Doolin, began shouting toward Madden at the defense table to pay attention.
"We've had four years waiting ... I'm sick of it," Brian Doolin said. "He can listen for three minutes to what she has to say."
Court security had to intervene and hold back Brian Doolin when he began to approach the defense table, and someone sitting with Madden's family shouted "lock him up."
Crocker called for a 15-minute recess and ordered both families into separate rooms, saying "this child deserves better."
When court resumed, Crocker said she spoke with the attorneys and was told by Griffiths that he had been consulting with Madden about how to respond to the victim impact statement at the time of Brian Doolin's outburst.
Amy Doolin then completed her statement.
"I didn't think it was possible for a Christian to feel this kind of hate for someone, and I realized I truly didn't know what hate was because it is a feeling I never had before," Amy Doolin said. "We've spent days and nights trying to find a sense of normal again."
Police detail their investigation
Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan called four Kentucky State Police Post 3 investigators and a KSP Central Lab analyst who explained how Madden emerged as a suspect.
Trooper Wesley Medley, who helped lead the investigation as a detective in 2015, said that people at the youth football game were gathered that night into the gym at Allen County-Scottsville High School where they were asked if they saw anything suspicious.
Witnesses reportedly described a man in work clothes acting strangely near the bathrooms around the football field and described his appearance to police.
Medley said at least one witness referred to Madden by name, and confirmed Madden's identity to police after being shown his driver's license photo, which prompted investigators to visit Madden's residence.
While some law enforcement spoke with witnesses, others processed a harrowing crime scene on a cold night - Gabbi's body was found with her face partially submerged in a creek, with one leg out of her pants and underwear and blood on her buttocks and inner thigh, which Medley said suggested a sexual assault had occurred.
Police collected as evidence leaves from the area, finding the presence of blood that indicated Gabbi had been dragged there from another place, according to testimony.
An autopsy found Gabbi's cause of death to be strangulation and drowning.
"As an investigator, these cases, especially a case of this severity take a toll on you ... emotionally, physically, spiritually and mentally," Medley said after the hearing. "Since that night we got this call, today's the day we've been waiting on. They tell you don't take work home, but it's impossible, especially a case of this magnitude."
Capt. Tim Adams, who was a KSP lieutenant at the time, said he and other investigators visited Madden's residence soon after speaking to witnesses at the gym.
Madden, who answered the door in his underwear, consented to letting police inside the home and to providing a DNA sample.
Adams said that Madden admitted to being at the football game, talking to Gabbi and playing hide-and-seek with her.
"He basically put himself in the midst of it, but didn't admit to any crime," Adams said.
Adams also noted that a pink fiber found in Madden's bathtub was collected by police, who knew that Gabbi was wearing a pink jacket when she went missing.
Police collected clothing that Madden said he wore that night, including a pair of jeans that appeared to have blood on the crotch, a belt that appeared to have blood on the buckle and underwear that later analysis showed had the presence of Gabbi's blood.
KSP forensic biologist Alison Tunstill said that she analyzed swabs of DNA in the form of semen collected from Gabbi's body and found that it matched the DNA sample Madden provided to police.
DNA matching Madden was also found on leaves and gloves from the crime scene, Tunstill said.
Wendy Blankenship, a parent attending the football game, said she remembered seeing Gabbi with two friends a couple rows in front of her at the game.
Blankenship also recalled a man acting strangely.
"There was a man sitting in the stands next to us being loud and vulgar," Blankenship said. "You took notice to him because there was kids there."
Blankenship said she eventually found out the man was Madden and also testified about her memory of Gabbi and the other girls leaving the bleachers to play hide-and-seek, only for two of the girls to come back some time later to say they couldn't find Gabbi.
By that time, the loud man sitting near Blankenship had left the bleachers and had not returned, Blankenship said.
