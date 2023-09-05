The federal trial of a man accused of carrying out a murder for hire has been moved back eight months after the man’s attorney requested more time to prepare.
Xavior Caine Posey is under indictment in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on a charge of murder for hire. He and his co-defendant, Freddy Gonzalez, are charged in connection with the death of Brian Russell, 43, of Franklin, who was found shot to death on Dec. 30, 2020, at his home in Simpson County.
Both men were set to go to trial Nov. 28, but U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers granted a motion Friday to continue Posey’s trial to July 30, 2024.
Posey’s attorney, Kyle Bumgarner, requested the trial be rescheduled, filing a motion on Thursday.
Bumgarner is an attorney with the Kerrick Bachert law firm, whose building on State Street was destroyed by a fire July 20.
In his motion, Bumgarner said the fire destroyed all hard copy file materials in Posey’s case.
“Those files consisted of notes, outlines and mental impressions formed over the two-plus years that this case has been litigated,” Bumgarner said in his filing. “Counsel is actively working to recreate those files to the best of his ability while maintaining his ongoing obligations.”
Bumgarner also noted that federal prosecutors produced about 400 pages of evidence on Aug. 1 and will soon turn over cell phone extractions from two material witnesses, which will require “considerable time” to verify and review.
With the turning over of additional evidence, Posey will likely need to retain additional expert witnesses to examine the materials, Bumgarner said.
The murder for hire charge carries a punishment of either life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.
According to court records, Gonzalez is accused of soliciting Posey to kill Russell, who at the time of his death had rekindled a relationship with his ex-wife after she ended a previous relationship with Gonzalez.
Authorities claim that Gonzalez offered money to Posey through the mobile payment service CashApp in order to carry out the alleged scheme.
Another man, Andy Schmucker, has pleaded guilty to a count of being an accessory after the fact to a murder for hire.
Schmucker was accused of meeting with Posey in Bowling Green and driving him to Franklin.
“During the drive, Posey told Schmucker that he had been hired to kill someone,” Schmucker’s plea agreement said.
According to court records, Posey had Schmucker drop him off near a cemetery in Franklin behind Russell’s residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2020, and Posey instructed Schmucker to circle the block.
After doing that, Schmucker picked up Posey, and the two traveled to Portland Avenue, where Posey got out, walked across the street to Russell’s residence and then came back to the truck, records show.
Posey then left the truck a second time and crossed the street to the right side of Russell’s residence.
“Schmucker heard three shots fired, and then Posey ran back to the truck,” the plea agreement said. “Schmucker asked Posey if he got him, and Posey replied that he didn’t know as he shot through the door. The two men fled the scene in the truck.”
Schmucker awaits sentencing.