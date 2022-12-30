Facing a $21.3 million medical malpractice verdict from earlier this year, Bowling Green's Graves-Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy.
The multi-specialty physician clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky, citing the need to continue meeting its obligations to its employees and continue its business operations.
The bankruptcy filing apparently stems from an August verdict in Warren Circuit Court in which a jury awarded a total of $21.3 million in damages to Alice Duff and her husband Lloyd Duff.
The Duffs sued GGC and Dr. Tage Haase in 2014, alleging negligence on the part of the doctor who performed in 2013 elective hernia surgery on Alice Duff, who developed serious complications from a perforated bowel.
Attorney Chad Gardner, representing the Duffs in the malpractice case, brought out in the trial that Alice Duff underwent a total of five surgeries beyond the initial hernia surgery and that bloodstream infection caused retinal damage that left her legally blind.
The resulting jury award of $13,310,887.24 to Alice Duff and an additional $8 million to Lloyd Duff makes the Duffs the two largest unsecured creditors on the bankruptcy filing.
The list of GGC's top 20 unsecured creditors totals more than $28 million. The filing also lists U.S. Bank as the top secured creditor at $22 million owed.
According to the bankruptcy filing, GGC generated approximately $200 million in gross receipts during the 2021 calendar year and generated a profit of $150,041.
Those debts necessitated the bankruptcy filing, according to a declaration by GGC Chief Financial Officer Steven Sinclair, "to preserve the debtor's ability to continue to care for the over 1 million patients seen by the clinic each year."
Sinclair's declaration also says the chapter 11 filing will permit GGC to "consider restructuring alternatives during this Chapter 11 case."
In an internal memo from GGC Chief Executive Chris Thorn and clinic president Dr. Jerry Roy, GGC employees were told that the reorganization will "simply give us the breathing room and business certainty we must have to continue providing the care that our region has come to expect and depend on.
"It will also allow us to work toward a more secure and sustainable financial position for the future."
Thursday's filing done by the Louisville law firm Stites & Harbison includes a motion to authorize GGC, as the debtor, to continue honoring its wages, benefits and other obligations to what the filing says are 1,000 full- and part-time GGC employees and authorizing financial institutions to honor and process checks and transfers related to those obligations.
The filing also lists the Duffs as "disputed" creditors, meaning GGC's appeal of the jury verdict is continuing.
Sinclair, in his declaration, said: "The debtor intends to appeal the judgment. Based on errors in the verdict and judgment, I believe they will be overturned on appeal. I trust the legal process to address the mistakes that prevented a fair trial in the State Court action."
Attorney Gardner, though, says the mistake lies with GGC in not accepting his attempts to settle the case before the jury trial.
"Graves-Gilbert Clinic's choice to file bankruptcy was unnecessary and avoidable," Gardner said Thursday in a text message. "It results from ... poor decision-making and rejected opportunities to fairly make right what was taken from (the Duffs) in 2013."
Gardner said GGC turned down offers to settle the case both before and after the jury trial.
"The Duffs and their counsel urged Graves-Gilbert to settle this case before trial for an amount within the available insurance coverage," he said. "Such a settlement would not have impacted Graves-Gilbert's operations or ability to provide care.
"There was no response to that offer, and Graves-Gilbert offered the Duffs zero before or during trial."
Gardner said the Duffs offered after the trial to accept an amount "significantly less" than the $21.3 million and showed a willingness to "explore multiple settlement and payment options to avoid bankruptcy."
"We regret that Graves-Gilbert, its insurer and others with authority to resolve the case in a fair and financially sound way failed to do so," Gardner said. "We hope they are held accountable."