In 2021, 516,000 Mammoth Cave visitors spent $47.9 million in communities near the national park, according to the National Park Service’s annual economic impact report.
After visitor spending nearly halved from 2019 to 2020, Mammoth Cave quickly bounced back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Mammoth Cave’s total economic output in local gateway communities also got a boost in 2021. Its $69.2 million total economic output, a combination of direct and secondary spending, doubled 2020’s $34.5 million and surpassed all previous years.
The report, which was conducted by NPS economists and the U.S. Geological Survey, said direct spending consists of the sales, income and jobs resulting from visitors’ activities within 60 miles of a national park.
This direct spending also supports secondary economic effects, which includes both indirect effects, the additional spending arising from local business to business economic activity to serve visitors’ needs, and induced effects, the additional spending done by these businesses’ employees using their income in Mammoth Cave’s local communities.
Mammoth Cave surface visitation – hiking, kayaking on the river, etc. – remained steady throughout the pandemic, said Molly Schroer, the park’s public information officer.
“People wanted to travel and see what they could,” Schroer said. “We were able to continue our operation pretty well.”
However, Mammoth Cave did feel the pandemic in the cave itself, the park’s major draw. Visitor numbers decreased as guided tours were replaced by self-guided tours, and the group sizes were limited in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Schroer added.
The lodging and dining industries were hardest hit by the pandemic’s economic fluctuations, according to the NPS report. During 2020, Smiths Grove’s Porky Pig Diner felt the brunt of the lighter Mammoth Cave visitor traffic coming through the area.
Calvin Durham, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Ramona, said they had to spend some of their savings and part of their retirement checks each month just to stay afloat.
“When the pandemic hit, it destroyed everybody,” Durham said.
Since the height of the pandemic, Porky Pig Diner has bounced back “a little,” Durham said. He hopes the upward trajectory continues.
Hampton Inn of Cave City has also been riding the pandemic’s economic roller-coaster. General Manager Cassie Price said she usually enjoys meeting people from all over the world who are visiting the area, but that during 2020 it was slower and Hampton Inn couldn’t employ as many workers.
Now, however, the hotel has caught up and is again a highly sought out lodging place, Price said.
Similarily, Mammoth Cave tour tickets are once again in high demand, and Schroer recommends that potential visitors buy them well in advance.
State and national economic impact numbers experienced a similar trajectory to Mammoth Cave National Park from 2019 to 2021, according to the report. Overall, Kentucky had 1.9 million national park visitors with a total economic output of $183 million, which was over double 2020’s output and 24% higher than 2019’s output, the state’s previous record.
The NPS report illustrates the importance of the entire ecosystem surrounding Mammoth Cave National Park, Schroer said. Every player has a key role.
“The community impacts us. We can’t provide a great service for people if we can’t accommodate for all those people,” she said. “We’re all working together and dependent on each other.”
