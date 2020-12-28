After months of delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, a veteran craft beer brewer could soon be open in downtown Bowling Green.
Isaiah King, who has won awards for his craft beers, has worked for more than a year to get his Gasper Brewing Co. established at 302 State St., and he is now aiming to open in January.
“We’re looking at the first weekend in January,” King said. “We were making a push to open in November or December, and then the governor announced more restrictions (on restaurants and bars).
“Now that we can operate at 50 percent of capacity, it’s a good time.”
King and his wife, DeAnna King, started working in 2019 on a plan to convert the 9,000-square-foot building into a combination brewery and yoga studio, but he said that the plan now is to get the brewery going first.
Opening of the yoga studio, to be run by DeAnna King and called Saffron Yoga, will be delayed until February or March, Isaiah King said.
An engineer who worked in Colorado and Alabama before settling back in his native Kentucky in 2015, Isaiah King mostly did home brewing and gave his ales and stouts to friends and family before success at the 2019 Kentucky Craft Beer Festival in Elizabethtown convinced him that brewing could be more than a hobby.
He took first place in the festival’s brewing competition with an Irish oatmeal imperial stout and won second place for his California coffee beer.
Now, he will set up shop in a building that has in the past been home to an automobile dealership and a feed store and is located across the street from Shake Rag Barbershop.
“We want to try to pull more businesses toward the Shake Rag District and help that area,” DeAnna King said when she and her husband were first planning to open the brewery/yoga studio.
In addition to his craft beer creations, Isaiah King hopes Gasper Brewing Co. can bring more food options downtown.
“We plan to supplement the brewery with some food trucks,” he said, adding that he could make room for a permanent restaurant vendor in the building.
He said he is negotiating with Cotton BBQ, a Texas-style barbecue food truck that regularly sets up at Rian’s Fatted Calf meat shop on Broadway Avenue, about moving into the 302 State St. building.
“Cotton BBQ has quite a following,” Isaiah King said. “It would be mutually beneficial.”
Eric Cotton, who started Cotton BBQ in May 2019, said he has been “pretty successful” with the food truck but has been hesitant to jump into a brick-and-mortar store during the pandemic.
“For me, the pandemic is still pushing that plan back,” Cotton said. “My plan is still to do a brick-and-mortar location, and I hope it’s in that (302 State St.) building. It would be fun to be a part of that area.”
