Students and staff at Warren Central High School are enjoying a new kitchen, cafeteria and other newly upgraded facilities resulting from a roughly $17 million renovation of Warren County Public Schools’ oldest high school.
It’s likely a welcome change for the school after about a year of renovation work.
“The students are thrilled about it. So far, everybody I’ve talked to has been elated,” WCPS Chief Facilities Officer Chris McIntyre told the Daily News on Thursday after a monthly meeting of the school district’s board of education.
During the meeting, board members got updates on development projects throughout the district. The meeting took place in the school’s newly renovated auditorium, which was also included in the scope of the work.
“We’ve replaced all the auditorium seating, the auditorium floors,” McIntyre said, adding new painting and sound panels have also been completed.
About a year ago, after the board approved a bid to tear down the cafeteria and kitchen, meals were moved to the school’s gym while work was underway. Neighboring schools pitched in to help provide food service.
Now, the school’s chefs are back in business, with the kitchen now in service over the last few days. The cafeteria also doubles as an extra gymnasium, one that McIntyre said “provides a lot more opportunities for kids than what we’ve had here.”
The project also included improvements to the school’s existing gym and adding new locker rooms. Work on the school’s band and vocal rooms is continuing, with the district hopeful it will be finished by October.
In the meantime, however, McIntyre is satisfied with the progress on the project.
“I feel like we’ve knocked another one out of the park,” he said.
