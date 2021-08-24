U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is a fan of the eggs over medium at Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner. Apparently, he’s not alone.
In a time when restaurants have struggled with coronavirus pandemic restrictions and workforce shortages, the home-cooking eatery tucked in next to Sander’s Radiator Repair on East Fifth Avenue and across Center Street from Roland Bland Park has survived in large part because of loyal customers who turn out for that $6.25 breakfast special.
That survival led Paul on Tuesday to pay a visit to Lisa’s, but not for eggs and coffee.
Paul, a Republican from Bowling Green, presented restaurant owners Lisa and Cliff Parker with a copy of the Congressional Record in which he awarded Lisa’s with a U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week award.
“It has been a tough year for restaurants,” said Paul, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. “But Lisa’s has survived.”
Calling small businesses like Lisa’s the “life’s blood” of the American economy, the senator said they are worthy of the recognitions he said he has done “10 or 15 times” around the state.
“Unlike the government, they can’t just print money,” Paul said. “They have to meet a payroll and other expenses.”
Meeting those obligations became difficult during a pandemic that led more than 10% of the nation’s restaurants to permanently close their doors, according to the Nation’s Restaurant News website.
“It (closing) was brought up,” Cliff Parker said. “But if we had shut down, where were our customers going to eat? And we have 18 employees. That’s 18 families to provide for.”
Cliff Parker said the federal Paycheck Protection Program “helped us keep our employees paid” during the worst of the pandemic, but he credits customers who kept coming even during the months when Lisa’s was only doing takeout orders.
“We were doing $800 to $1,000 per day in takeout,” he said. “All the customers who came by while we were shut down really helped. It’s gratifying to get an award like this, but it’s more for our staff and customers. I think it’s a communitywide award.”
The restaurant’s namesake agrees.
“I’ve got some customers who come seven days a week and have since I opened 11 years ago,” Lisa Parker said. “If they don’t come, we start to worry about them.”
The Parkers have done their share of worrying in recent months as Lisa Parker has battled not only the impact of the pandemic but her own health issues as well.
“It has been a struggle,” she said. “I’ve been off three different times for treatments. It has been tough, but luckily we have a great staff that has kept things going.”
Those staff members even helped remodel the restaurant while it was closed to dine-in customers, to the point of “scrubbing the floors on their hands and knees,” according to Cliff Parker.
Lisa Parker said the reason for the breakfast-and-lunch restaurant’s customer loyalty is as simple as home cooking.
“A lot of the things on the menu are stuff that my grandmother did,” she said. “About half my recipes are from her.”
Although known for the Fifth Street Classic breakfast that Paul said he prefers, the Lisa’s menu includes various other breakfast options and such lunchtime favorites as country fried steak, roast beef, fried chicken and catfish.
“We do breakfast all day long, and we try to keep our prices low,” Lisa Parker said.
Now that the restaurant is back to normal dine-in operations, the Parkers are looking forward to the return of an annual event that has probably helped build customer loyalty: a free Thanksgiving Day meal for anyone in the community.
The restaurant provided more than 300 Thanksgiving meals in both 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic stopped the tradition last year.
“We want to do that again this year,” Cliff Parker said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
