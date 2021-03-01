Several roads remained flooded Monday as southcentral Kentucky began cleaning up after a storm system brought a deluge of rain.
Through 8:35 a.m. Monday, a total of 7.01 inches of rain was recorded over a 72-hour period at one Kentucky Mesonet site in Warren County, while 5.72 inches of rainfall was recorded over the same period at another site in Warren County.
Rainfall totals exceeding 6 inches during a 72-hour span were recorded in Logan and Barren counties, while other surrounding counties received at least 4 inches of rainfall.
With a number of county roads remaining impassable, Warren County Public Schools were closed Monday.
“We’ve got a lot of secondary roads that have water over them,” Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said Monday morning. “Some places have receded, but there are still dangerous locations.”
Flooding was seen on stretches of Anna Sandhill Road, Browning Road, Dillard Road, Glasgow Road, Glen Lily Road, H.E. Johnson Road, Louisville Road at Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, Morgantown Road, Porter Pike, Richardsville Road and Small House Road at Three Springs Road, Pearson said.
“We want the public to be cautious because of excessive rainfall,” Pearson said. “Some locations have been heavier than others, which has created ponding and standing water.”
In Warren County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 reported closures Monday morning in two locations on Ky. 1435, the closure of U.S. 68/Ky. 80 at the Warren/Barren County line, U.S. 231 and Ky. 1083.
The Bowling Green Fire Department performed a total of four water rescues Sunday, including two in Fairview Plaza and one rescue each at Cave Mill Road and Smallhouse Road and on Westen Street at the Lee Drive intersection, according to BGFD spokeswoman Katie McKee.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, McKee said.
Water rescues were also performed Sunday on Glasgow Road and Morgantown Road.
Pearson said vehicles that stalled while attempting to navigate flooded roads prompted the rescue efforts of stranded motorists.
Perhaps the most harrowing rescue event occurred Sunday night in Glasgow.
The Glasgow Police Department said a vehicle on Trojan Trail got lodged against a pedestrian bridge and the driver went into floodwaters, later grabbing onto a tree branch downstream before being brought to safety by first responders.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Sunday, and the state Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center was activated and monitoring reports from county emergency service agencies.
Additionally, a total of 13 Kentucky counties and cities, located primarily in the eastern part of the state, declared emergencies.
Local officials were hopeful floodwaters would begin to recede Monday, but the Barren and Green rivers and the creeks and streams that feed them are expected to rise.
Pearson urged drivers to avoid attempting to navigate flooded roads, particularly those marked with barricades.
“Coming into spring storm season, we may see more of this in the future,” Pearson said. “People have to understand that for preparedness, they may need to learn alternate routes. If they haven’t lived in this are very long, they need to explore alternate routes and people that have lived in the area a long time also need to know those routes and help prevent a dangerous situation for themselves or anyone else.”
The area is likely to get a reprieve from the rain, with dry conditions forecast for the rest of the week and high temperatures in the 50s, according to wxornotBG.com.
