Warren County Public Library’s curbside service has resumed, allowing patrons an opportunity to check out materials from the Main Branch at 1225 State St. or the Bob Kirby Branch at 175 Iron Skillet Court.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The service began Friday and Saturday as a test to gauge response and see how comfortable the public would be with the system.
Library communications manager Jennifer Bailey said the response was overwhelming, prompting the decision to expand the service.
“It was a huge success,” Bailey said. “It told us early on that the community is missing their library.”
Curbside pickup covers all materials the library has available, ranging from books to what the library describes as “kits of things”: anything from sewing machines and fort-building kits to telescopes, puzzles and audiobooks.
Those interested in curbside pickup may go online to warrenpl.org and request items.
Once the requester receives a hold notification, they may go to the appropriate location and call to alert a staff member, who will then put the books or material into the trunk to ensure contactless delivery.
“We are wanting to do everything we can to get resources into the community’s hands with everyone still feeling safe – from our staff all the way down to our patrons that are waiting for us in the parking lot,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the library will continue to offer curbside pickup only for the immediate near future.
“We are working on our plan to reopen,” Bailey said. “There is still a lot of things that are up in the air with that right now, so we don’t have a definitive time.”
– For more information, visit warrenpl.org or call 270-781-4882.
