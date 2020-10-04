Before the coronavirus raced around the world earlier this year, Bowling Green’s refugee resettlement agency set an optimistic goal.
The International Center of Kentucky planned to welcome 400 arrivals this year. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed around the world in March and a temporary pause was placed on refugee admissions into the U.S., International Center Executive Director Albert Mbanfu’s hopes dimmed. At the time, Mbanfu expected the center to resettle fewer than half of the refugees it did in 2019.
On Wednesday, the final day of the agency’s fiscal year, Mbanfu met online with community resettlement partners to brief them on how the center did. He was correct: the center had welcomed just 157 arrivals by fiscal year-end, down from 440 the year before.
“It’s been a turbulent year,” Mbanfu told the Daily News on Thursday. “We’ve been working with no clearcut directions and expectations.”
Early in the pandemic, Mbanfu said Bowling Green’s refugee community saw a high positivity rate – which he attributed to the center’s “aggressive” testing regime.
Many refugees underwent quarantines, Mbanfu said, adding that the center’s employees helped with shopping and collecting supplies. The agency distributed packages to more than 150 families, he said. It also tapped community representatives with certain refugee populations to help raise awareness about the virus threat, Mbanfu said.
“Of late, we don’t have any issue in the community,” Mbanfu said.
For the year ahead, President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed slashing the ceiling on refugee arrivals to 15,000, a new historic low for the nation’s resettlement program, according to the Associated Press.
Mbanfu isn’t surprised by the news.
“That doesn’t raise my blood pressure anymore,” he said. “We’re not expecting much from the administration anyway.”
The proposal is next slated for review by lawmakers in Congress, where there are strong objections to the cuts, but no real power to push for changes, the Associated Press reported.
Mbanfu also doesn’t believe the U.S. will come close to resettling 15,000 refugees in the year ahead. The country welcomed 10,800 refugees this year, substantially lower than the 18,000 cap the Trump administration set for 2020.
It’s in line with the administration’s efforts to drastically curb both legal and illegal immigration; since taking office, Trump has cut allowed refugee admissions by more than 80%, the Associated Press reported.
“It’s just a blow, a blow to the program,” Mbanfu said.
Regardless of what 2021 holds for Bowling Green’s International Center, Mbanfu insisted it will remain open to serve clients.
“We will remain open. We will serve those who are here,” Mbanfu said. “This center is going nowhere.”
