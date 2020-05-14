At the end of a school year disrupted by a virus pandemic, local district leaders are taking stock of how well they executed their at-home instruction plans, even with limited time to prepare them as schools across the state were urged to close earlier this spring.
Up against a tight deadline, superintendents in both local public school systems have said their staff essentially had a weekend’s notice to prepare when Gov. Andy Beshear asked schools to close in the middle of March. Before the pandemic, neither Warren County Public Schools nor the Bowling Green Independent School District had participated in the state’s nontraditional instruction program, which was typically reserved for short-term school closures spurred by winter weather.
Given those realities, school district leaders said they’re pleased with the results.
“We had 48 hours to implement NTI distance learning,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told the district’s school board at a meeting last month, taking the opportunity to share survey data from more than 3,600 parent and student respondents.
In light of the positive feedback about nontraditional instruction from WCPS families, Clayton said district employees “did an admirable job, and I could not be more proud.”
Elisa Beth Brown, who directs instructional programs for the Bowling Green Independent School District, also said the district’s staff performed well given the circumstances.
“I think, considering how quickly we were asked to shift our teaching, it went really well,” she said.
In coming weeks, she said, the district will gather feedback from families amid lingering uncertainties about what form instruction will take next school year. Currently, school districts across Kentucky await guidance from the state that will help them plan to continue instruction.
“This time, we’ll have some time to prepare,” Brown said.
Of the more than 3,600 respondents to the county schools’ survey, the vast majority were parents.
When asked to rate their overall experience with nontraditional instruction on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest), nearly 90 percent of 3,692 respondents rated their experience as a 3 or higher. Almost 40 percent of respondents (38.4 percent) rated their experience as a 5.
Likewise, most of the respondents asked to rate their experience with NTI workload did so favorably. Of 3,682 responses, 94 percent rated their experience as a 3 or higher.
Responses also revealed that households used a mix of tools during nontraditional instruction, from Google Classroom, Zoom and similar resources, along with emails, text messages and phone calls to district employees.
Asked to rate their satisfaction with the overall communication they received during the NTI period, more than 90 percent of 3,689 respondents gave the district average or above average ratings. Nearly 45 percent rated overall communication at a 5.
At the meeting last month, Clayton told board members he shared the survey data with Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown. “His exact words were, ‘Wow,’ ” Clayton said.
No doubt, in most districts, nontraditional instruction isn’t ideal, but the transition posed challenges for both public school systems. Both have significant student populations who come from low-income households, are English learners or both.
Still, leaders in both districts are reckoning with the possibility that they may be asked to provide NTI in some capacity next school year. Many local educators are leaning in to that challenge.
“I hear teachers all the time saying, ‘This will make me a better teacher,’ ” Brown said.
Brown said BGISD will assemble a work group this summer to develop guidance for the district’s educators going forward. Professional development coaches will train educators in best practices for nontraditional instruction as well.
Still, it’s no substitute for in-person instruction, Brown said. “We really believe being with our students is the most effective way to teach,” she said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
