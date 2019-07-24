Daniel Cameron is a first-time candidate for public office, but the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general does not necessarily envision the office as the first step toward higher political aspirations.
“I think this is a job worth having for a while because the issues that come across the attorney general’s desk are pretty substantial and there needs to be some continuity in the office,” Cameron said Tuesday during a meeting with the Daily News’ editorial board.
A Hardin County native who played football at the University of Louisville, Cameron has served as general counsel for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, helping to ensure compliance with Senate ethics rules.
He worked closely with McConnell on several federal judicial nominations, including that of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
In 2017, Cameron went into private law practice in Louisville.
After winning this year’s Republican primary, Cameron will face Democratic challenger Greg Stumbo in November. Stumbo is a former longtime Kentucky legislator who was the state’s attorney general from 2004-08.
They are vying to succeed current Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin.
Cameron said he would seek to forge strong relationships with state and federal law enforcement officials if elected and would ensure that the attorney general maintains more of a presence for people in the state who Cameron said “feel detached from state government.”
“Folks want to have somebody in this office to commit themselves to the public safety challenges we have here,” Cameron said. “We’ve had a string of attorney generals who’ve said this office is a steppingstone, and it’s much more than that in my estimation.”
Cameron said his prior experience in the federal government would be helpful in enabling the state to secure funding to combat illegal drugs, particularly crystal meth, which he sees as a looming threat to the region.
The candidate said it would be crucial for the attorney general to work with federal prosecutors and other law enforcement to lessen the impact of drug trafficking and overdoses in the state.
Cameron voiced support for legislation introduced this month in the Kentucky General Assembly and touted by Bevin that would prevent local governments and state universities from adopting so-called “sanctuary policies” for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. and direct those agencies to work with law enforcement in support of federal immigration laws.
In expressing his support, Cameron said working with state and federal law enforcement on this issue was “the responsible thing to do.”
Cameron also contrasted himself from Stumbo by mentioning Stumbo’s past support of legislation that would have given illegal immigrants access to driver’s licenses.
Stumbo sponsored in 2013 a proposal that would have enabled people 18 or older who have resided in Kentucky at least three years but could not prove U.S. citizenship to obtain a “certificate for driving,” a document legally separate from an operator’s license that could not be used for identification purposes.
The bill failed to become law, but Cameron zeroed in on that legislation as a way to portray Stumbo as soft on immigration.
“I think it’s a disappointment to see him offer something of that nature, especially in light of the fact that he wants to be the chief law enforcement officer in Kentucky,” Cameron said. “He’s essentially said to federal law enforcement that enforcing federal law shouldn’t happen here in Kentucky and I take a very different view.”
An email requesting response was sent to the Stumbo campaign.
