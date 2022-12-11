Carla Reagan of American Red Cross Disaster Services joins other members of the local American Red Cross chapter, as well as Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery, Dish Network and Circle Plus, to help hand out emergency crank radios, toiletry bags, first aid kits, emergency blankets, information on what to do in the event of a disaster and more items for community members Saturday to pack in 500 disaster preparedness kits at the Operation Appreciation Day of Giving event at Preston Miller Park on Saturday.
Members of the local American Red Cross chapter, Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery, Dish Network and Circle Plus help hand out 500 disaster preparedness kits for community members to pack with emergency crank radios, toiletry bags, first aid kits, emergency blankets, information on what to do in the event of a disaster and more items at the Operation Appreciation Day of Giving event at Preston Miller Park on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Luminary bag kits were also handed out by BGWC Disaster Recovery for those participating in Sunday’s “Light the Path: 6:11 on 12/11” vigil to remember last December’s tornadoes and the lives lost. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A year removed from the tornadoes that devastated Bowling Green, the storm recovery process has reached the point of taking steps to prepare for a future dramatic weather event.
Several people gathered Saturday in the rain at Preston Miller Park to receive first aid items and other essential supplies to help them build their own emergency preparedness kits.
DISH Network had 500 kits on hand Saturday, containing packets of water, emergency hand crank radios, whistles, emergency blankets, hygiene products and other things that take on crucial importance during a disaster.
“Our goal is for the community to really be prepared in the event of a huge disaster and many people might not have access to kits such as these,” said Tory Woods of DISH Cares, which partnered with the city and the South Central Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross for Saturday’s event, styled Operation Appreciation: Day of Giving.
Red Cross members were on hand to help people assemble their kits and explain the uses of some of the items.
Jennifer Capps, executive director of the local Red Cross chapter, said the agency continues to work with community organizations to provide grants to create more opportunities to educate people on emergency preparedness and connect them with resources.
“It’s a great community effort, knowing that when we go to bed tonight 500 homes will be safer, Capps said. “It’s been amazing to see how the community continues to come together to support things like this ... we were all impacted, no matter if (the tornado) was in your path or a mile off your path.”
Before leaving with their kits, visitors could stop by a tent set up by city officials to pick up a luminary light for Sunday’s Light the Path vigil.
The city also had supplies for pet owners to keep their animals safe during emergencies.
City neighborhood services coordinator Karen Foley heard from several storm survivors Saturday and was heartened to hear their stories of recovery.
“We know we still have a ways to go, but so many people are sort of crossing a finish line getting home,” Foley said. “I’ve heard some folks who say they’re still displaced but they’re getting closer to returning home, and that’s encouraging.”
