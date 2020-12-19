There’s hope in sight for beleaguered parents whose children have been home since Nov. 23 after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered schools to pivot to remote instruction amid escalating COVID-19 cases – local public schools are preparing to reopen their school buildings Jan. 11.
Both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District announced last week that they would honor the governor’s recommendation to delay the return to in-person instruction until that date, given anticipated holiday gatherings and the incubation period of COVID-19.
Both school systems will start back the week of Jan. 4 with remote instruction and return to their current models for remote and in-person learning the week after.
“After reviewing the guidance shared with superintendents from the Kentucky Department of Health and Kentucky Department of Education, we are confident that WCPS has been meeting the ‘Healthy at School’ guidance since our return to in-person classes in August, and we look forward to continuing the implementation of these protocols when students return,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton wrote in a memo published on the district’s website Thursday.
In an interview, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said his district is also ahead of the curve when it comes to changes to state guidelines, which Beshear formalized in an executive order issued Friday.
“It fits into what we were doing the entire fall semester,” Fields told the Daily News last week. “I think we’re well prepared to meet all the requirements.”
Proposed changes include making the state’s “Healthy At School” guidance mandatory. The guidelines have been framed as “safety expectations” and best practices, and they cover basic strategies for slowing the spread of COVID-19, like widespread mask use, social distancing and contact tracing in schools.
There are also changes in the works to a color-coded matrix that schools are recommended to use to decide whether they should have in-person classes. Holding those classes while a local county is in the red with COVID-19 cases indicates schools should be “more aggressive” in moving to hybrid instruction, which the state has said means finding ways to have fewer students in a classroom at any given time.
Beshear has also raised employee protections and course offerings for online students as sticking points to reopening schools for in-person classes.
Beshear said he has heard from older school employees and those with serious health conditions who feel “economically coerced” into working in-person, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told superintendents in a video conference last week. Beshear has also said advanced placement courses need to be made available to students who study purely online from home.
Those issues have already been resolved by many school districts across the state, Fields said, calling it “odd timing” for the new rules.
“I think districts have figured out how to manage and navigate through those issues,” he said.
Clayton also told the Daily News last week that he doesn’t anticipate any significant changes brought on by Beshear’s executive order. Since his district reopened in August, he said, schools there have offered “commensurate virtual courses for those in our virtual academy.”
Even mid-school year, local educators are still sharpening the online learning they offer students.
Megan Marcum, an educator and digital learning coach with the Bowling Green Independent School District, has been leading training sessions where she offers digital resources to teachers looking to enhance their lessons.
Last week, Marcum met with the district’s educators virtually to show them a free, online tool developed by the University of Colorado Boulder that offers hundreds of simulator games to illustrate scientific and mathematical concepts.
Among them was a simulator that allows students to breed virtual rabbits and control for different environmental factors, like food availability, predators and seasons. It’s an interactive illustration of natural selection and how organisms gradually carve out ecological niches.
“The goal for all of us, obviously, is to get students into the buildings,” Marcum said, adding that teachers are still trying to reward and incentivize their students to learn, including with personal Google Meet sessions.
“It’s been pretty amazing to see how excited the students are to get on the Google Meet. We’ve got students who are trying to join an hour early, you know, just because they’re craving that attention … There’s definitely still learning going on even with everybody at home,” Marcum said.
