Former Scottsville auctioneer Mackie Shelton, currently on probation after a bid-rigging conviction, has sought to withdraw complaints he filed against two people who gave information to authorities about his illegal activity.
Shelton, 70, is serving a sentence of three years of probation and 26 weekends in jail after pleading guilty to rigging the bidding of a 2018 real estate auction in Allen County, in which he and Barry Dyer approached two other bidders and demanded $20,000 payoffs from them to stop the bidding, or else Dyer and Shelton would continue bidding up the price of the land.
Shelton and Dyer received the payoffs, but they were prosecuted in U.S. District Court for bid-rigging and, in addition to the probation and jail time, were ultimately fined $250,000 apiece.
Since the sentencing, Shelton has found himself back in court after federal prosecutors claimed that Shelton violated his probation by filing complaints with the Kentucky Board of Auctioneers and the Kentucky Real Estate Commission against James Cook and Barry Claypool, who took part in the 2018 auction.
Shelton also filed a complaint with the Kentucky Bar Association against attorney Brian Lowder, who represented the Lenita Cole estate, who put the land up for auction, but that complaint was closed without any action taken.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers ruled that Shelton's complaints violated the terms of his probation, finding that the complaints against Cook and Claypool were retaliatory in intent and targeted their livelihoods.
Shelton is due back in court on Wednesday to learn whether he faces additional punishment, and his attorney has filed documents showing that he has withdrawn the complaints against Cook and Claypool.
Attorney David Broderick argues in a filing made Thursday that Shelton did not intend to retaliate against Cook and Claypool by filing the complaints, relying on a reading of federal law that holds that a person can be punished for retaliating against anyone who provides truthful information to law enforcement officials about the commission of a federal offense.
"In this matter the complaints filed against Mr. Cook and Mr. Claypool are primiarly concerning what defendant Shelton believed to be false claims made to this court by Mr. Cook and Mr. Claypool concerning defendant Shelton," Broderick said in his filing.
According to the document filed by Broderick, Shelton disputed a claim in Claypool's complaint that he would not do business with Shelton, with Broderick arguing that Shelton never attempted to do any business with Claypool during his tenure as a real estate agent.
Shelton also took issue with information that Cook provided about previous alleged licensure suspensions and revocations taken against Shelton, with Broderick arguing that those characterizations were "totally untrue."
Shelton has sought in the past week, however, to withdraw the complaints against the two men.
"I feel that I have made a personal mistake by filing these ethics complaints and ask that this matter be immediately dismissed with prejudice," Shelton said in copies of letters to the Kentucky Board of Auctioneers and the Kentucky Real Estate Commission filed in the criminal case.
Shelton could see further sanction when he appears in court this week, including an extension of his time on probation or even jail time, but Broderick argues against those outcomes, saying that those actions would be unwarranted in this case due to Shelton withdrawing his complaints.