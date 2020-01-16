Students will take center stage this weekend as Warren County Public Schools honors a civil rights icon through its sixth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
During the free event at 4 p.m. Saturday at Warren Central High School’s auditorium, students will showcase their efforts to explore King’s legacy through essays, oratory, artwork and musical performances. This year’s theme is “Dream, Believe and Achieve.”
“We have some talented students and we really want to be able to show the public that,” said Michele Tolbert, the district’s human resources director and Equity Council member.
The district’s middle and high school students will exhibit their work through artwork and essay contests, with the winners recognized at the celebration.
Tolbert said the contests offer the chance to compete for prizes like iPad minis, gift cards and, in the case of high school seniors, college scholarships. Along with essays and artwork, students will sing solos and offer remarks, she said.
The event will also feature the talents of Darryl Van Leer, a Western Kentucky University graduate and film and television actor who has written, produced and starred in several one-man shows. Van Leer will portray King in a dramatic reenactment.
“If you actually close your eyes, his voice sounds very much like Dr. King,” Tolbert said.
Most importantly, the event will offer the public a chance to expand its understanding of King, Tolbert said. “It’s a great opportunity just to learn a little bit more about Dr. King,” she said.
