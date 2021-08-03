In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus was fueling a spike of cases across the state, local school district leaders weighed their options ahead of another school year defined by a pandemic.
Feeling the pressure to reopen schools full-time and get students back into their classrooms, superintendents and school board members often heard from a vocal and organized constituency – parents opposed to masks. Hoping to sway decision-makers, the parents showed up at school board meetings, signed up for public comment and made their voices heard.
When the Warren County Board of Education held a meeting July 19, one speaker added her voice to the anti-mask chorus, telling the board she was “concerned that masks might come back into the situation.”
“We pray not for that to happen because there’s a lot of bad results from wearing masks, emotionally and mentally,” said Cynthia Ribeiro, despite data that show community mask-wearing is effective at reducing coronavirus spread and the wearer’s exposure to infection.
Still, another comparatively quieter constituency of parents is making its disappointment known – now that it’s clear both local school systems intend to start the school year without a mask mandate in place.
“It’s terrifying,” Bethany Roberts, a mother of four, told the Daily News.
Throughout Warren County, the vaccination rate remains low. Though the local rate has seen some uptick in recent weeks, only about 40% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, according to a state-maintained data dashboard.
Roberts’ youngest is too young to get the vaccine and will attend Cumberland Trace Elementary School when it opens Wednesday.
After mixed results with the district’s virtual academy last year, Roberts and her husband knew it was vital for all of her children to be back in school full-time this year.
But WCPS’ decision to start school without a universal mask mandate – despite updated advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and warnings from Gov. Andy Beshear – has left Roberts at her wit’s end and worried for her children’s health.
“I don’t understand how this is a political issue. I want my kids to be safe,” she said.
Roberts knows people are free to make their own choices. Still, that truism doesn’t free individuals from the potential consequences and responsibility of their choices – those who choose not to get vaccinated when it is made available to them should have to quarantine to protect others, she said.
“It feels like some have made major sacrifices and some have not,” Roberts said.
With Warren County Public Schools slated to officially open to students Wednesday, district spokeswoman Lauren Hanson Thurmond told the Daily News on Tuesday that it would stick with its current reopening protocol.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton did not respond to a request for comment regarding any last-minute changes or whether the district sees any downside to reopening without a mask mandate in place.
Under that protocol, masking remains recommended, though not required for the unvaccinated. The only exception is on school buses, which the district points out is the result of “mandates” by the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Getting the coronavirus vaccine is also recommended, though not required, to attend school in the district.
“WCPS is constantly monitoring local COVID-19 data and hospital capacity through area health experts and the Barren River Area District Health Department. We will continue to monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants as the new school year approaches,” WCPS said in its reopening protocol. “In the event community conditions warrant reconsideration of these guidelines, WCPS is committed to notifying our entire school community in a timely manner.”
Under its own protocol, the Bowling Green Independent School District is taking a similar approach on masks and vaccines.
Asked about whether the school district sees a detriment in starting school without requiring masks, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News that just because the district starts school without them doesn’t mean that’s set in stone.
“It could be that, soon after we start, we have to implement a universal masking policy,” Fields said. “Some might think that would be embarrassing since the governor might say ‘I told you so,’ but our approach is similar to last school year.
“We started school last year on a hybrid schedule that most people thought was crazy and unsustainable, but it ended up being a success. When it wasn’t working – Thanksgiving through the holidays – we were virtual because that was what was needed at that time. Then in March we brought everyone back and many thought that wouldn’t go well, but our kids and staff made it work. So here we are in August – nine weeks after the end of last school year, a summer break when very few, if any, of our students wore a mask anywhere in our community – so we feel like we can start the school without a mask mandate. If our data tells us that we need to mask, then we will do it immediately,” Fields told the Daily News.
Rita Conquergood, who identified herself as a grandmother of a child starting kindergarten Wednesday and a retired WCPS employee, said she was “disappointed” with the district’s reopening plans.
“I would like to see mask mandates. I am concerned there will be outbreaks and it will not matter to them one bit,” Conquergood told the Daily News.
Other local parents who either did not give their names or did not want to be identified also contacted the Daily News to express their misgivings and disappointment about how schools were choosing to reopen without a universal mask mandate in place.
One such parent – who asked to be identified only as the parent of a Potter Gray Elementary School student out of concern for any negative consequences for his children – told the Daily News that “while children still seem to be at much lower risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death, these risks are still associated with children contracting Covid-19.”
“Additionally, we still do not know what the long-term health consequences may be for children and adults of any age who contract Covid-19,” the Potter Gray parent told the Daily News.
“While none of us ‘wants’ to wear a mask, requiring masks again seems like a reasonable and fairly low barrier measure to take in a public school setting to at least mitigate the risks for those in the school communities,” the parent said.
On Tuesday, Fayette County schools in Lexington reversed course and said it will require masks, and school districts in Carter and Martin counties announced they are delaying the start of school because of a surge in coronavirus cases.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.