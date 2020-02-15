A national organization founded by Vietnam War fighter pilots is now working to make the planned Aviation Heritage Park museum building in Bowling Green a reality.
The building would be at the site of the current outdoor Aviation Heritage Park at the county’s Basil Griffin Park.
“We are still in hopes of starting construction this calendar year,” Aviation Heritage Park board President Joe Tinius said.
Since plans for the museum were announced in 2018, the AHP board has been fundraising for the facility. The board has raised about $600,000, and an anonymous donor has pledged a matching grant of $500,000. The board is still working to meet that $500,000 match; if successful, that will give the group about $1.6 million of the expected $2 million or so price tag.
That’s where the “Red River Rats” come in. That national nonprofit organization, officially known as the Red River Valley Fighter Pilot Association, was founded in 1967 by U.S. fighter pilots in Vietnam. Original membership was only for those who had flown combat missions over the Red River in Vietnam but has now expanded to various levels of membership.
A contingent of association members from the Kentuckiana chapter came down for a tour of the AHP last year. Over dinner, discussion turned to the planned museum building and the fact that the Red River Rats did not have a home base. That’s when “two and two came together,” Craig Pope of the Kentuckiana Red River Rats chapter said.
That group is now working to raise funds for the AHP museum, where the national group would be based and a permanent display area would be dedicated to tell the story of the Red River Rats.
“Our goal is to see how we can help out,” Pope said, calling it “a wonderful opportunity.”
The Kentuckiana chapter of the Red River Rats has about 60 members, but the national organization has about 4,500.
“Not only could that help us with fundraising ... but they will constantly have exhibits on display,” Tinius said of the partnership with the Red River Rats. “We think that has some real potential.”
The planned roughly 11,000-square-foot museum will be styled after a 1930s-era military aircraft hangar and contain exhibit, classroom and maintenance space. The project will also allow for six to eight more aircraft to be displayed in the outdoor portion of the facility. The AHP currently displays seven aircraft on the site.
Getting the cash needed for the facility on hand is the board’s goal: “We hope to not take on any debt,” Tinius said.
In the meantime, other preliminary work for the facility continues. Site preparation work has been completed at a cost of $250,000 and contractor Scott, Murphy & Daniel has started design work and pricing out of materials.
“The construction documents should be done by mid-March,” Tinius said, which will give the group a more exact cost for the building.
The AHP board is also working with a grant writer to identify other funding sources.
In all, the museum project seems to be getting a strong tail wind.
“A lot of things are on the horizon,” Tinius said.
– For more information about Aviation Heritage Park, visit aviationheritagepark.com.
