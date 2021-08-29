When John Reynolds describes his late brother Col. Arthur “Mac” Reynolds, a Marine helicopter pilot who flew three U.S. presidents, he recalls an important diplomatic flight in Egypt under the Reagan administration.
Greeted at the time by the head of the Egyptian air force, Mac Reynolds was told he’d be flying the military officer. The catch: Reynolds had never flown that particular helicopter model.
When the two returned after a smooth and scenic flight over the Pyramids and the Sphinx, Mac Reynolds turned to the man and asked him what Plan B was.
“You only had 30 seconds, and I was taking over,” the Egyptian air force chief told him.
One of Bowling Green’s native sons, Mac Reynolds was a decorated Marine helicopter pilot who flew Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, along with then-Vice President George H.W. Bush.
He was also the honoree at this year’s Hangar Party on Saturday at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Addressing the crowd in the airport’s hangar, keynote speaker John Reynolds honored his older brother, who was eight years his senior.
Conveying the practiced wisdom his older brother had gleaned from successfully completing countless perilous flights over his career, John Reynolds told the audience to “trust your instruments.”
It’s a lesson Mac Reynolds could have drawn from many treacherous flights, like the time he picked up a stroke patient from an oil rig and flew to Aberdeen, Scotland, landing in fog with no fuel. Or perhaps in Kuwait, among the oil fires, as he flew men back from the fighting during the Gulf War. Or even during all the times he flew with no visual reference, struck by the dizzying effect of vertigo. Still, Mac Reynolds knew to lean against the side of the helicopter – trusting its instruments to guide him home.
Perhaps it was Bowling Green, his hometown that he could never stay away from for long, that kept Mac Reynolds grounded.
He was the son of Arthur Reynolds, a Western Kentucky University graduate and a Warren County Public Schools principal and superintendent, and his mother – a bulldog of a nurse who took no doctor’s crap.
A graduate of Bowling Green High School who attended Potter Gray Elementary School and 11th Street School, Mac Reynolds was shaped by the Bowling Green community, his younger brother said. This town “helped make him the person and the Marine” he became, John Reynolds said.
Sadly, Mac Reynolds passed away in 2018 before leaders at the Aviation Heritage Park could find and restore a rare and iconic Sikorsky SH-3 helicopter, the Sea King. It's traditionally been used for Marine One, the callsign of the helicopter that carries the president.
Traditionally, Marine One is a helicopter, such as the Sikorsky VH-3D Sea King or the VH-60N.
Bob Pitchford recalled the serendipitous origin story of the Aviation Heritage Park’s restored SH-3.
“We had looked for so long,” Pitchford told the Daily News, recounting that the team finally found one while on a scouting mission in Pensacola, Fla.
After exhausting its search there – and in the morning they were slated to return empty-handed – a call came in notifying them of one in Jacksonville, clear across the state. Made available to them by loan, the helicopter was in bad shape and had become a nesting box for local wildlife.
Relocating it to Bowling Green required special permission and two tractor-trailers, Pitchford said. He still remembers the day they wheeled into the airport in the pouring rain as they marveled at its size.
“Man that thing is big,” Pitchford recalls someone uttering in astonishment.
It took a lot to restore it, but “this bunch won’t be slowed down by much,” Pitchford said.
Now, it’s one of four aircraft of its kind on display in the country, Pitchford said.
For current Aviation Heritage Park Board President Michael Cowles, the SH-3 is an artifact that tells Reynolds' story.
“We’re not really displaying aircraft. We use aircraft to tell a story,” Cowles said, adding visiting the SH-3 is an excellent way to absorb Mac Reynolds’ story. “We just want to honor him in this way.”