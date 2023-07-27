Hong Kong-based tech company BeingAI announced Thursday plans to open a U.S. headquarters on Western Kentucky University’s Innovation Campus.
According to a press release from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the company will invest nearly $3 million in its Bowling Green headquarters and anticipates 28 new high-paying positions.
“The growth and momentum we are seeing throughout Kentucky’s technology sector is no accident,” Beshear said. “Creating an environment that allows for startups and tech companies to thrive is critical to the commonwealth’s long-term success.”
Jeanne Lim, BeingAI CEO, said the company is primarily looking for creative roles to help further develop the AI characters at the center of the company.
She considered San Francisco and New York, but said Bowling Green “felt like home” while still offering room to grow.
“I realized that there's actually a whole community of creative people that we could tap into, both in terms of the character design and the storytelling, and also the trans-media way of telling the story,” Lim said.
The company consists of nine employees who work from Hong Kong, India, Canada and the United Kingdom, Lim said.
They've so far developed two “AI beings” named Zbee and Sophia, with more iterations in the works. Each are designed with individual personalities and backgrounds, Lim said.
“Our company is not about creating conscious or sentient AI,” Lim said. “Our company is about creating AI that facilitates human well-being and wisdom.”
Lim said their AI can help gather information and suggest possible actions, but ultimately a human must still make the decisions.
WKU President Timothy Caboni said in the release that the decision is a testament to the university's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration.
"This collaboration will provide our researchers, our students, our alumni and companies based in the region unmatched opportunities to engage with a cutting-edge AI company and contribute to groundbreaking advancements in the field,” Caboni said.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 15-year tax incentive agreement with BeingAI, setting annual goals for the company to qualify, the release states.
BeingAI will be expected to meet annual targets that include 28 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents averaging $44.89 an hour. In exchange, the company may claim up to $400,000 in tax incentives.
The company will have access to no-cost recruitment and job placement services, as well as job-training incentives through Kentucky's workforce service providers.
