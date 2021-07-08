People interested in pursuing careers in the aviation industry can visit the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport later this month to learn about what paths they can chart.
“Pilots and Airports: Careers in the Aviation Industry Program” will be from 10 to 11 a.m. July 17.
Christine Bobco, an executive assistant at Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green, said the event will give teenagers and adults a “quick smattering” of the various career opportunities in aviation. Each speaker’s presentation will be 10 to 15 minutes long, Bobco said.
The event will occur at a time when several airlines are navigating through a shortage of pilots, according to national reports. Aviation Heritage Park marketing staff member Cara Pitchford said there are “lots and lots of jobs in aviation” because a number of pilots and flight attendants opted to retire during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pritchford hopes the event will attract teenagers and young adults who are interested in aviation.
Bobco said a partnership between the Warren County Public Library’s summer reading program, Aviation Heritage Park and PPG Aerospace made the July 17 event possible.
“We are really excited about hosting this event,” Bobco said.
The registration form for the free event can be found on the Warren County Public Library’s website through July 15. Registrants will need to provide their name, email address and the number of guests that will be joining them.