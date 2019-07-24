The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport has received a $7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to renovate an area around the airport's main runway.
The area, dubbed "taxiway Alpha," runs from the terminal to the runway.
Interim airport manager Susan Harmon previously told the Daily News that “wear and tear” on Alpha’s pavement has caused the need for such a project.
“It’s in dire need of rehabilitation – it’s been here a long time,” Harmon said, adding that the pavement dips, is cracked and collects water in spots.
Harmon also told the Daily News the project will require some temporary closures.
“We will try to keep closures to a minimum,” Harmon said. “When they do happen, they will be for 48 hours or less.”
“Warren County and the surrounding communities have become a hub for businesses, and we need a top-notch airport to serve our growing community," said Congressman Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, in a press release announcing the grant. "I look forward to seeing the results of this grant.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.