Todd Alcott wasn’t taking anything for granted Tuesday.
The city of Bowling Green mayoral candidate, only opposed by a pair of write-in opponents, was still out pounding the pavement on the last day to cast votes in this pandemic-altered election.
Standing at Campbell Lane and Smallhouse Road for much of the day, Alcott was buoyed by the steady stream of motorists waving and giving him “thumbs-up” signs.
“I’m optimistic, but I don’t count my chickens until they’re hatched,” said Alcott, a high school Junior ROTC instructor who became the heavy favorite in the race after current Mayor Bruce Wilkerson withdrew Sept. 1 and endorsed him. “I would like to have results tonight, but (Warren County Clerk) Lynette (Yates) said she wouldn’t have the write-in votes counted until Wednesday.”
Results reported Tuesday night gave Alcott reason for optimism.
Two hours after voting ended at Warren County’s six polling places, Alcott had tallied 14,049 votes. Those results don’t include absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday and collected by Friday.
Write-in votes for candidates Tom Morris and Chris Page weren’t available Tuesday night, but Morris admitted the numbers didn’t look good.
“I’m not optimistic, but I’m not ready to concede yet,” Morris said Tuesday night.
Alcott, a Bowling Green native who finished second to Benjamin Lawson in the 2018 Republican primary for the 20th District seat in the state House of Representatives, served 21.5 years in the U.S. Air Force and is now teaching JROTC at Warren East High School.
Preliminary results in the Bowling Green City Commission race were pointing toward a victory for three incumbents and a former commission member.
Current Commissioner Sue Parrigin, with 7,914 votes, was leading the field of 10 candidates vying for the four seats.
Another incumbent, Dana Beasley-Brown, was second with 7,460 votes. Melinda Hill, who served on the commission from 2011 through 2016, was third with 7,319 votes. Newcomer Carlos Bailey was fourth with 7,013 votes, holding a narrow lead over current Commissioner Joe Denning with 6,940.
Rounding out the vote totals were Rick Williams (6,507), David Witty (6,454), incumbent Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash (6,346), Francisco Serrano (5,428) and W. Paul Carter (2,719).
All those totals are unofficial until all the late-arriving absentee ballots are counted. As the votes stand now, Parrigin would again be mayor pro tem as the top city commission vote-getter.
Parrigin said she’s looking forward to serving in that role. “I’m willing to work with anybody,” she said Tuesday night. “It’s looking like we’ll have a diverse commission. I’m looking forward to working with Todd Alcott, who looks like he’ll be mayor.”
