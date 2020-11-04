As a former squadron commander in the Air Force, Todd Alcott knows a thing or two about leadership. Now it appears the retired lieutenant colonel will have the chance to employ those skills from an entirely new rank: mayor.
Barring an unimaginable influx of write-in votes for mayoral candidates Tom Morris or Chris Page, Alcott will replace Bruce Wilkerson as Bowling Green mayor in January after receiving more than 14,000 votes in the pandemic-prolonged election that ended Tuesday.
Because of that military background, Alcott said he’s ready.
“I ran the base facilities for personnel and took care of finances,” said Alcott, who was endorsed by Wilkerson after the current mayor chose to withdraw from the race for health reasons in September. “That translates to running a city government.”
Alcott, a Bowling Green native who is now a Junior ROTC instructor at Warren East High School, said Wednesday that one of his priorities is to instill in local government the same spirit of cooperation that was needed in multi-branch military operations.
“I believe in growth and prosperity,” he said. “The best way to do that is to have strategic and united goals between the city and county. Our investments should be in line with each other.”
Alcott already seems in tune with Warren County leaders on one issue: the need for better broadband internet access in the city and county.
“As teachers, my wife and I have students who can’t afford broadband and others who don’t have access to it,” he said. “We need to work on that. I believe we have good community leaders. I want to let them know that I want to work with them on this and other issues.”
A graduate of Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University, Alcott plans to continue teaching at WEHS.
“Those on the city commission make decisions and work to support the city manager and staff,” he said. “(City Manager) Jeff Meisel is incredible. I’m optimistic about all the leaders who are serving our city.”
Alcott expressed optimism Tuesday about prevailing in the election, although he said: “I have respect for Tom Morris and Chris Page. They have been good candidates to work with.”
While Alcott’s victory seems certain, some doubt remains about the race for the four city commission seats after Tuesday’s count.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said Wednesday in a text message that write-in votes are being reviewed and all absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will continue to be counted through Friday.
That count may not affect the top vote-getters in the 10-person field, but it could have an impact on who gets the fourth spot.
Late Tuesday, incumbent Commissioner Sue Parrigin was leading with 7,914 votes. Another incumbent, Dana Beasley-Brown, was second with 7,460 votes. Melinda Hill, who served on the commission from 2011 through 2016, was third with 7,319 votes. Newcomer Carlos Bailey was fourth with 7,013 votes, holding a narrow lead over current Commissioner Joe Denning with 6,940.
Denning, who has more than two decades of experience on the city commission, acknowledged Wednesday that he has a 73-vote hill to climb but said he isn’t giving up yet.
“I don’t think it’s over yet,” Denning said. “I’m hoping the mail-in ballots will put me over the top.”
Another incumbent, Brian “Slim” Nash, isn’t as hopeful.
Nash, who has served 12 nonconsecutive years on the city commission, was eighth in the voting on Tuesday. With 6,346 votes, he trailed Rick Williams (sixth with 6,507 votes) and David Witty (6,454).
Rounding out the voting were Francisco Serrano (5,428) and W. Paul Carter (2,719).
“It is disappointing and unexpected,” Nash said of his loss. “I thought I would be reelected. I know I had a huge hill to climb because of my arrest (for alcohol intoxication in a public place) in 2019, but I thought I could overcome that.”
An outspoken member of the city commission and a proponent of the fairness ordinance that failed to pass in May 2019, Nash seemed content with his tenure as a commissioner.
“I’m proud of the 12 years I served,” he said. “There isn’t anything I’d go back and change. I’m proud of what I was able to do, and I’m sad that it has to come to an end.”
Nash, who was voted out before only to again win a seat on the city commission, isn’t ruling out another run in the future.
“I don’t ever make decisions in a moment of emotion, and I’m pretty emotional about it right now,” he said. “But I’m not ruling anything out.”
