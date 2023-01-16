Bolstered by his contention that he acted in self-defense, Pedro Alfaro was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Kevin Morris.
A Warren Circuit Court jury of six women and six men deliberated for nearly three hours before finding Alfaro, 27, of Bowling Green, not guilty of murder, returning its verdict Friday evening.
Alfaro shot Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, on Sept. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
Morris died the following day in a Nashville hospital.
Alfaro testified Friday morning that he was attacked in his car by Morris and Ethan Houchens as they arrived at the apartment complex.
Jurors heard testimony that Houchens and Morris hatched a plan minutes before the shooting to take Alfaro's gun, which he had in his lap while driving.
Surveillance video footage from two cameras at the apartment complex showed Morris getting out of the rear driver's side door of Alfaro's car and jumping back in apparent reaction to a muzzle flash.
As Houchens left from the front passenger side and ran away, Morris is seen walking by Alfaro's door, and the footage shows a second apparent muzzle flash, Morris falling and the car leaving.
Alfaro's attorney, Alan Simpson, argued that Morris presented a threat to Alfaro both inside and outside the car, saying that the video footage showed Morris holding something in his right hand while carrying a backpack as he approached Alfaro from outside.
"I think Mr. Alfaro very capably expressed the fear he felt and what it was like to be under attack for almost 30 seconds and see someone come back at him," Simpson said after the trial. "Pedro is a nice, polite young man who was forced to do the unthinkable. We're sorry for the loss Kevin's family has felt, but as Pedro stated, it was either Kevin or him ... we're thankful the jury applied the law as it should be."
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller said after the trial that he was disappointed with the verdict but respected the jury's decision.
During his closing argument, Simpson said that Alfaro had given a consistent account of the events surrounding the shooting from the time of his arrest to the trial.
"Pedro legally owned both of his guns, he had a concealed carry permit, he called 911 and, without a lawyer present, he told the Bowling Green Police Department the same story he told from the witness stand," Simpson said.
Simpson also reminded jurors during his closing argument that Alfaro testified that Houchens seemed paranoid and "tweaking" when Alfaro picked him up near the Salvation Army, and he was made more uncomfortable when Houchens let Morris into the car after spotting him walking near Huck's on Morgantown Road.
According to earlier testimony, Houchens wrote a text message that he showed to Morris that said Alfaro had two guns in the car, and Houchens said Morris' nod in response indicated he agreed to help take the gun in Alfaro's lap.
"It's amazing that they knew he had one or two guns and they decided to attack him," Simpson said. "It's crazy, but they were acting crazy and Pedro knew it ... Pedro saved his own life, something I think each one of you would do under similar circumstances."
Miller contended during his closing argument that Alfaro was no longer under threat when he fired the shots that killed Morris.
One witness who lived at Campus Pointe testified hearing gunshots, then looking out her window and hearing a man scream and apologize, then hearing the driver of an orange Honda Civic say "b----, shut up" before firing another shot.
Miller said that was proof that Alfaro shot Morris as he laid on the ground.
"That is not self-defense, that is vengeance, that is an execution," Miller said.
Alfaro denied shooting Morris on the ground, testifying that he fired two warning shots into the ground. Police recovered two bullets and four shell casings at the crime scene, plus two casings from Alfaro's car.
Miller argued that the video footage didn't provide convincing proof that Morris had something in his hand, but also introduced to jurors the possibility that gunshots were fired at Morris as Alfaro's vehicle slowly drove out of frame.
Miller also brought up testimony from Dr. Shannon Crook, the medical examiner who performed Morris' autopsy.
Crook said that gunshot that entered Morris' chest on the right side traveled downward and to the left, which Miller argued indicated that Morris was prone as Alfaro shot him from his car.
Miller also reminded jurors of testimony from multiple witnesses from Campus Pointe who recalled hearing gunshots, a pause and then additional gunshots.
"What Ethan and Kevin did was not good, but it was over before the shooting and Pedro knew it was over," Miller said.