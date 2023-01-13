At his trial for murder, Pedro Alfaro took the witness stand and testified that he was fighting for his life when he shot Kevin Morris.
Alfaro, 27, of Bowling Green, testified Friday morning on the third day of his murder trial. He is accused of intentionally causing the death of Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, who was shot Sept. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments.
Morris died the following day at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
The prosecution, led by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller, has tried to prove that, while Morris may have participated with Ethan Houchens in an attack on Alfaro as they arrived at the apartment complex, Morris no longer posed a threat when he was shot.
Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, has contended that Alfaro was within his rights to use deadly force against Morris in self-defense.
Questioned by Simpson on Friday morning, Alfaro recalled picking up Houchens by the Salvation Army on West Main Avenue and taking him to Sara Patterson’s home in Rookwood Mobile Home Park, where Alfaro had visited earlier that afternoon and used methamphetamine.
Alfaro said that Houchens was acting “fidgety” when he got into Alfaro’s Honda Civic.
“He immediately starts freaking out and telling me that four people held him down and injected him, he was talking about how somebody robbed him the night before and how people were after him,” Alfaro said.
They drove to Patterson’s home, where Houchens stayed occasionally, but Alfaro testified that Houchens was reluctant to stay and asked Alfaro for a handgun that had been in Alfaro’s backpack.
Alfaro did not give him the gun, but kept it in his lap after the two left Patterson’s trailer.
Alfaro said he planned to drop Houchens off at the spot where he picked him up when Houchens saw Morris walking near Morgantown Road and Russellville Road and yelled for him to get into the car.
“I just wanted to drop (Houchens) off and he’s screaming out at somebody I knew had just gotten out of jail for shooting somebody,” Alfaro said, referring to an incident earlier in 2020 in which Morris was charged with assault and robbery.
Alfaro pulled into a parking lot by the Western Kentucky University softball field to ask where his passengers wanted to go, and Alfaro testified that Morris “took charge” and had them go to Campus Pointe.
In the parking lot at Campus Pointe, Alfaro’s car stopped in front of the 800 building, which is the point at which he said Morris grabbed his neck from behind and Houchens began wrestling with him in an effort to get the gun in his lap.
“I’m fighting for my life in there, it felt like forever,” Alfaro said.
As depicted in surveillance video footage, Houchens eventually got out of the car and ran as shots were fired.
“All I knew is that (Morris) just attacked me, I’m trying to process what to do next and I see him running at my door,” Alfaro said. “I felt like I had to stand my ground and defend myself.”
Alfaro described shooting Morris in the chest and then in the abdomen as Morris came toward the front of his car from the back seat.
Questioned by Simpson, Alfaro denied shooting Morris as he lied on the ground, testifying that bullets recovered by police at the scene were from warning shots that Alfaro fired in case others attempted to attack him.
Alfaro testified that he has lingering shoulder pain from the incident, describing how tightly Morris grabbed his neck.
“I hate to say it, but the best way I can describe it is kind of like a snake, cutting me off completely,” Alfaro said.
Alfaro apologized to Morris’ family for their loss, but said he felt he had no choice on the night of the shooting.
Cross-examined by Miller, Alfaro acknowledged he didn’t see Houchens or Morris armed with any weapons at any point that night.
Alfaro said he told Morris not to get in his car, but otherwise did not stop him from joining them.
A concealed carry permit holder, Alfaro was questioned by Miller about his behavior with guns on the night of the shooting.
“Is driving with a gun in your lap the safest way to keep a gun?” Miller asked, to which Alfaro replied he was taking precautions to assure a paranoid Houchens that he was protecting him.
Miller pointed out that Morris’ autopsy showed the bullet gunshot to the chest, which was deemed the most damaging shot, traveled downward and to the left through his body from the point of entry.
Miller asked how it was possible for the bullet to travel that path if Alfaro fired at Morris from a seated position in the car while Morris was standing outside with at least one car door open on that side.
“I’m not a doctor, I can’t tell you how that happened,” Alfaro said.
A different witness at the trial testified hearing Alfaro yell “b----, shut up” at Morris on the ground and then more gunshots from her room at Campus Pointe.
Asked about that by Miller, Alfaro testified it was possible he may have said that.
“I had a lot of adrenaline going, but I didn’t shoot (Morris) on the ground,” Alfaro said.
POLICE actions scrutinized by defense
In addition to Alfaro, Simpson called Bowling Green Police Department Officer Matthew Irvin to testify on Thursday afternoon.
Irvin was the arresting officer in the case and acted initially as the lead detective.
Irvin’s testimony at a September 2020 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court led to a judge then determining probable cause existed to send the case to a grand jury.
After that hearing, however, Miller notified Simpson that Irvin failed to mention during his testimony that Ethan Houchens had disclosed during a police interview that he and Morris had set out to rob Alfaro on the night of the shooting.
While Miller later contended the omission was inadvertent, Simpson argued that it called the credibility of Irvin’s investigation into question.
Irvin said in court Thursday afternoon that he was assigned to patrol duty with the rank of officer in December, but denied that his handling of Alfaro’s case factored into the decision.
A large portion of Simpson’s questioning revolved around Irvin’s interview with Houchens, who was picked up by BGPD on Sept. 11, 2020.
Irvin said that Houchens provided two conflicting accounts of what happened in Alfaro’s car the night of the shooting before he provided a third account in which he acknowledged that he schemed with Morris to take Alfaro’s gun.
Asked by Simpson why Houchens was not charged with a crime in the incident, Irvin said he lacked the information to bring charges.
Simpson then hearkened back to Irvin’s testimony in the 2020 preliminary hearing, in which he referred to the events just before the shooting as a physical altercation rather than a robbery, as it has often been referred to at trial.
“Why can’t you admit that all that was a robbery, even today?” Simpson asked.
“I can’t say for sure that was what happened. (Houchens) was intoxicated that night and he wasn’t honest from the get-go,” Irvin said. “I never got the truth from any other person in the vehicle.”
Irvin was unable to interview Alfaro, who had asserted his right to an attorney after speaking with BGPD Detective Eric Stroud shortly after the shooting.
Simpson questioned Irvin about efforts undertaken to prove any potential defense to Alfaro’s actions, or whether he instead “just roll(ed) with it” after Alfaro was arrested.
Irvin said he stopped asking questions of eyewitnesses after that.
Simpson showed Irvin Facebook messages in which Houchens told someone he preferred not to testify, telling the person who asked him to testify so that there would be justice for Morris that his testimony would likely benefit Alfaro and that he would end up agreeing that Alfaro acted in self-defense.
Asked by Simpson whether he had any second thoughts about charging Alfaro with murder when “someone else in the car is claiming self-defense,” Irvin said he did not.
During cross-examination, Miller asked Irvin whether Houchens’s first account of events, in which Morris was shot as Houchens and Alfaro struggled over the gun, would have given the prosecution a stronger case against Alfaro.
Irvin agreed with Miller’s premise, saying he pressed Houchens because he did not believe that account.
When Simpson asked Irvin to elaborate on how that initial account would have improved the prosecution’s case, Irvin said he did not understand the question, leading Simpson to repeat it.
“I can’t answer that,” Irvin ultimately said in response.
Interview played for jury
Before Alfaro took the stand, the interview he gave after he was stopped by BGPD was played for the jury.
Introduced through former BGPD Officer Shane Montgomery, who stopped Alfaro’s car the night of the shooting, the interview was recorded on a police body-worn camera.
Alfaro is standing outside near where his car was stopped on Nashville Road and is being questioned by BGPD Detective Eric Stroud.
Speaking hurriedly, Alfaro gives an account of events, maintaining that he acted in self-defense.
Alfaro said Morris got into the car with him and Houchens near the Russellville Road/Morgantown Road intersection and the two gave him a few different places for him to go before they traveled to Campus Pointe.
When they parked at the apartment complex, Alfaro said the two people attacked him, with Houchens headbutting him and trying to wrest away his gun while Morris grabbed him by his neck from the back seat.
“It feels like a whole setup. (Houchens) has never been aggressive with me at all,” Alfaro said in the recording. “It’s like (Morris) already had it planned out.”
Alfaro mentioned to police that he had a concealed carry permit.
Prosecution rests
The final prosecution witness Miller called Thursday was Clarissa Bunch, who lived at Campus Pointe in the 800 building at the time of the shooting.
Bunch testified she was on her phone in bed when she heard two loud noises followed by voices yelling in a tone of animosity that prompted her to look out her window.
From her room, Bunch saw an orange car with someone in the driver’s seat and a man lying on the ground near the car.
Bunch testified she heard three gunshots after going to window.
“The victim on the ground was saying ‘I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have done it,’ ” Bunch said, adding that he heard the driver of the car then say “b----, shut up.”