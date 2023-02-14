Black History Month exhibits featuring local African-Americans from the Shake Rag district and the city of Bowling Green are on display at the George Washington Carver Center on State Street on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Vivian Baker of the George Washington Carver Center on State Street in the Shake Rag district prepares a sign to set outside letting the public know the historical center’s open hours on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Vivian Baker of the George Washington Carver Center on State Street in the Shake Rag district straightens one of the exhibits in the historical center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Black history in Bowling Green is alive and well at the George Washington Carver Center.
Founded in 1945 by Ora Porter – the first black nurse in the city – and Coley Hutcherson, the center served as an after-school club of sorts in its early days.
“Back then, the community didn’t have a whole lot. It was up to the parents to educate their kids,” said Bettie Turner, vice president of the center.
Photos of State and High Street High School graduating classes decorate the far wall of the building. The center has meticulously documented the history of the area, including its Black-owned businesses and where its native sons and daughters went after they left.
“We have free tutoring, luncheons for senior citizens and we do things for the schools,” Turner said. “(We give) supplies to schools down through the year. We help families that are in need.”
The center also holds reunions for the city’s former Black high schools.
Turner said the center, a nonprofit, keeps itself running by selling things like pecans. She said the George Washington Carver Center was the first organization in Bowling Green to recognize Juneteenth.
Turner said most people are familiar with Shake Rag, but only so far as to know about State Street Baptist Church and Shake Rag Barbershop.
“The news … they fail to mention it’s more to this area, it was a thriving community from High Street over to Kentucky Street,” Turner said. “We had laundries, dry cleaners, drug stores, hotels, restaurants, skating rinks – we had everything in this community.”
Turner hopes to bring more recognition to the center and the history it holds, as many are unaware it even exists.
“When (people) talk about this area, all they ever say is Historical Shake Rag, and they only come to the barber shop. They never come to the George Washington Carver Center,” she said.
Tuner is originally from the area and said it irritates her when its history is glossed over.
“I was raised on Chestnut Street. I went to High Street. I graduated from High Street. I know a whole lot about the area because I was raised in it,” Turner said.
“We have a lot of history in this area, but they fail to tell about it. So that’s why we have it open for Black History Month, hoping people stop by and learn more about from Kentucky Street to High Street.”
The George Washington Carver Center is at 201 State St.