Starting this school year, all students in the Bowling Green Independent School District will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge, saving their parents money each month and, district officials hope, boosting school lunch participation.
The move is made possible by expanding the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
With about 60 percent of the district’s students already receiving free or reduced-price meals, food service operations director Dalla Emerson said the move “just made sense” and the change was inevitable for the district.
“We have a lot of families that are on the cusp” of barely making ends meet each month, Emerson said.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields echoed that view, adding the district has seen demand for expanded meal assistance from students during summer breaks and snow days.
“We see it when kids come in on Monday morning after a weekend of not having the meals that we provide,” Fields said.
Going forward, the district will no longer require families to fill out forms to qualify for meal assistance. However, households will still need to fill out income verification forms for other unrelated state and federal programs.
“There will be no application … no hassle to the families,” for free breakfast and lunch, Emerson said.
In order to qualify for federally reimbursable meals, Emerson said the district had to undergo a review by the state considering the district’s budget, the community’s need and other factors.
The district hopes to bring in an additional 200 to 300 students a day to participate in its meal offerings, she said.
Emerson added the food service employees see their job as integral to students’ success in the classroom: “We feed them first so the teachers can feed their minds.”
